Heavy rain batters Mumbai; eight dead, flights disrupted

MUMBAI: At least six people were killed when a three-storey chawl collapsed in Mumbai’s Mankhurd area amid heavy rains on Sunday night. Earlier in the day, two people were killed in other rain-related incidents on the the fifth day of rain that threw life out of gear in the finacial capital of the country.

While 63-year-old Yunus Kundawala died after a tree fell on a shop amidst heavy rain and strong winds near the Gomes Gown building in the Navpada area of Kurla, 18-year-old Kumar Hasan Raza died after a tree branch fell over his head. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Earlier, an 11-year-old boy, Ahan Srivastav, died after a tree fell on his school van, while a 60-year-old individual fell and drowned in an uncovered manhole. In a week, four lives were lost to incessant rain. Over 250 tree-falling incidents have been reported across the city, the majority being in South Mumbai. Besides, 15 short-circuit incidents also took place in the city.