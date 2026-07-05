Six killed, one injured in chawl collapse in Mumbai’s Mankhurd amid heavy rains

Six people were killed and one injured after a four-storey chawl collapsed in Mumbai's Mankhurd area on Sunday as relentless monsoon rain battered the city and neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts, disrupting flights, flooding roads and triggering multiple rain-related incidents.

One person is feared trapped under the debris of the collapse chawl, and a multi-agency operation, including personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), is underway to locate him, they said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), four women and one man were brought dead to Shatabdi Hospital, while another man succumbed to injuries at Rajawadi Hospital. One injured person is undergoing treatment.

A search and rescue operation involving the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Mumbai Fire Brigade, police and BMC personnel was continuing late into the night. Local BJP corporator Navnath Ban said one more person remained missing, while heavy rain was hampering rescue efforts.

The day-long downpour brought the financial capital to a crawl, forcing the temporary suspension of flight operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), causing flight diversions and cancellations, inundating several low-lying areas and prompting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to declare a holiday on Monday for all government, private and civic-run schools and colleges.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) retained a red alert for Mumbai after several parts of the city received over 200 mm of rainfall, with some locations recording close to 300 mm in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning. An orange alert has been issued for Monday, with forecasts of more heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds.