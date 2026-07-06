Heavy rains trigger landslides, disrupt Mumbai-Pune rail services and Expressway traffic

Train services on the busy Mumbai-Pune route and traffic on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and the old Pune-Mumbai highway were severely disrupted on Monday after heavy rains triggered landslides, flooding and waterlogging across the Bhor Ghat section, prompting authorities to suspend rail and road movement and urge people to avoid travel between the two cities.
Train services on the Mumbai-Pune railway route were suspended early Monday after heavy rains triggered landslides in the Karjat-Lonavala Bhor Ghat section, officials said.
A landslide occurred near Thakurwadi in the ghat section, while another was reported on the middle line between Khandala and Monkey Hill at around 3.05 am, according to Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway.
Due to the landslides, all three railway lines were affected, forcing Central Railway to cancel, divert and regulate several long-distance trains.
The Mumbai-Pune railway route has three tracks in the difficult Bhor Ghat section (Khandala Ghat): the Up line (towards Mumbai), Down line (towards Pune), and a Middle line.
"Due to incessant heavy rainfall in the South East Ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala, a landslide occurred between Thakurvadi and Monkey Hill Loop Cabin on the Up Main Line of Mumbai Division," Nila said.
The disruptions led to the cancellation of several trains, including the CSMT-Pune Indrayani Express, Intercity Express, Deccan Express, Deccan Queen, Pragati Express and Dhule Express.
Additional services, including the Pune-CSMT Sinhagad Express and other trains, were also cancelled, while several long-distance trains were diverted, short-terminated, short-originated or rescheduled, officials said.
Railway authorities said restoration work was underway and advised passengers to check the latest train status before commencing their journey.
To assist passengers, Central Railway has set up helplines at major stations. The helpline numbers are: CSMT (022-22694040), Thane (9321336747), Lonavala (8356854238) and Dadar (9136452387). Passengers have been requested to use these numbers for real-time updates and travel-related information.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more downpours during the day.
The heavy rains also brought road traffic to a standstill.
Traffic on both the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and the old Pune-Mumbai highway was suspended on Monday.
The authorities appealed to citizens to avoid travelling between Pune and Mumbai until further orders, citing safety concerns.
In a public advisory, police said traffic in both directions on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and the old highway had been stopped until further notice.
"Citizens are requested not to undertake any journey between Pune and Mumbai until further directions are issued. Those planning to travel are advised to postpone their journey and follow traffic advisories and updates issued by government agencies," the advisory said.
Police said flood-like conditions had developed in parts of Maval and Tamhini Ghat, affecting alternate routes connecting Pune and Mumbai.
According to the police, the Pune-Mumbai Expressway has been closed between the Connecting Link and Missing Link sections after a concrete pillar fell on the carriageway.
The old Pune-Mumbai highway has also been shut due to overflowing water at multiple locations.
The Pune district administration has declared a holiday for all schools following heavy rains.
Traffic on the Pune-to-Mumbai carriageway of the Khopoli-Kusgaon Missing Link alignment was diverted early Monday following a landslide near the exit of Tunnel 2 amid heavy rains, officials said.
The Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link, opened two months ago, is a 13-km bypass through the Sahyadri mountains that reduces travel distance by 6 km and cuts travel time by 25 to 30 minutes.
The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRDC) said a traffic diversion has been in place since 4 am on Monday as a precautionary measure to ensure commuter safety.
The corporation said it was closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the Highway Traffic Police and advised motorists to avoid travelling on the route unless necessary.
A motorist travelling to Mumbai from Sangli told PTI that they had been stranded near Lonavala since 4 am after the Missing Link was closed.
"As the Missing Link was closed for traffic, we came via Lonavala and are now stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Expressway in the section passing through Lonavala city," he said.
Highway traffic police said traffic on the Khandala Ghat section of the expressway was severely affected due to waterlogging and landslides, while restoration and rescue operations continued at multiple locations.
(With inputs from PTI)