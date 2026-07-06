Heavy rains trigger landslides, disrupt Mumbai-Pune rail services and Expressway traffic

Train services on the busy Mumbai-Pune route and traffic on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and the old Pune-Mumbai highway were severely disrupted on Monday after heavy rains triggered landslides, flooding and waterlogging across the Bhor Ghat section, prompting authorities to suspend rail and road movement and urge people to avoid travel between the two cities.

Train services on the Mumbai-Pune railway route were suspended early Monday after heavy rains triggered landslides in the Karjat-Lonavala Bhor Ghat section, officials said.

A landslide occurred near Thakurwadi in the ghat section, while another was reported on the middle line between Khandala and Monkey Hill at around 3.05 am, according to Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway.

Due to the landslides, all three railway lines were affected, forcing Central Railway to cancel, divert and regulate several long-distance trains.

The Mumbai-Pune railway route has three tracks in the difficult Bhor Ghat section (Khandala Ghat): the Up line (towards Mumbai), Down line (towards Pune), and a Middle line.

"Due to incessant heavy rainfall in the South East Ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala, a landslide occurred between Thakurvadi and Monkey Hill Loop Cabin on the Up Main Line of Mumbai Division," Nila said.

The disruptions led to the cancellation of several trains, including the CSMT-Pune Indrayani Express, Intercity Express, Deccan Express, Deccan Queen, Pragati Express and Dhule Express.

Additional services, including the Pune-CSMT Sinhagad Express and other trains, were also cancelled, while several long-distance trains were diverted, short-terminated, short-originated or rescheduled, officials said.

Railway authorities said restoration work was underway and advised passengers to check the latest train status before commencing their journey.

To assist passengers, Central Railway has set up helplines at major stations. The helpline numbers are: CSMT (022-22694040), Thane (9321336747), Lonavala (8356854238) and Dadar (9136452387). Passengers have been requested to use these numbers for real-time updates and travel-related information.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more downpours during the day.