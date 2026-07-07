Mumbai shuts schools, colleges as IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain

The Virar-Vasai section in the neighbouring Palghar district had been inundated since Monday morning, though the water level gradually receded after the intensity of rainfall reduced by evening.

The first local train departed from Virar for Churchgate in south Mumbai at 3.57 am on Tuesday, a Western Railway spokesperson said.

According to commuters, Western Railway's suburban services were running 20 to 25 minutes behind schedule, while Central Railway's local trains were delayed by 10 to 15 minutes.

Metro services and buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking were functioning normally.

The IMD has forecast intermittent spells of rain in Mumbai and suburbs on Tuesday, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places, civic officials said.

Occasional gusty winds reaching speeds of 60-70 kmph are also very likely, prompting authorities to advise people to exercise caution, they said.

The 'orange' alert issued by the IMD indicates that people should be prepared for extremely bad weather that can cause significant disruptions, transport delays, and power outages, an official said. It is at the third level in a four-stage colour system, placed above yellow and below red.

An average rainfall of 46 mm was recorded in the island city during the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Tuesday, while the eastern and western suburbs received 77 mm and 78 mm, respectively, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The next high tide of 3.93 metres is expected at 4.34 pm on Tuesday, while another high tide of 3.41 metres is forecast at 5.43 am on Wednesday. The low tides are expected at 11.02 pm on Tuesday and 11.07 am on Wednesday, the BMC said.