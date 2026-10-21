Oscar-qualifying Kannada short film 'Pankaja' bridges local stories with global recognition

When Anooya Swamy began writing a short film named Pankaja at New York University (NYU), she was thousands of kilometres away from Bengaluru, her hometown. Yet, the story kept taking her home – to the neighbourhoods she grew up in, her relationship with her mother and the Kannada-speaking world outside her Telugu household. The experience became central to Pankaja, a Kannada short that began as a second-year NYU curricular project and has since travelled to international festivals, winning at HollyShorts, Palm Springs and Raindance. The recognition at the Raindance Film Festival in London (Best Live Action Shot Award) also made the film Oscar-qualifying. “The fact that it was specific and people saw themselves and their relationships with their mothers is what resonated with international audiences,” she feels.

The film draws from her childhood, when her family lived in the Agara area near Tirumala Theatre before moving to HSR Layout. But Pankaja is not just another story about the lives of labourers. Swamy wanted to look at what happens around them, particularly to the women in their families. “When we talk about the lives of these miners and we speak about these labourers, it can be a little 2D and we don’t see whose lives are affected,” she notes, adding, the film looks at how women bear the brunt of such systems.

Her relationship with her mother also became a key emotional starting point. The initial spark came while she was in New York, when she visited an exhibition on sand miners.

Being away from home made her want to write about it. Influenced by filmmakers, including Lee Chang-dong and Mira Nair, she began bringing together larger social concerns with her own memories. The film took shape further when she met actors Harshini Boyalla and Padma Shri.