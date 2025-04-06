Young Woman and the Sea

Call her Lady Sindbad and she would laugh. Because Amrutha Jayachandran has an unending affair with the sea. When the 28-year-old sailor married her boyfriend Sreenath four years ago, little did she know that much of their lives would be spent romancing the waves.

“Before I met Sreenath, I didn’t know how much I loved the sea. He sailed on merchant navy ships and I used to join him. Then I started sailing alone since 2021. I am an architect but I left my office job to freelance because I want to spend more time on my sailing adventures,” says Jayachandran.

Born and raised in Kerala’s Kannur, Jayachandran is also a trained surfer and has been into adventure sports. “Sreenath and I tried an adventure sport up in the air. But we realised we always love coming back to the sea,” she adds