A language of the soul

There is no limit to creativity, and so it is for ace couturier Suneet Varma. A natural extension for the renowned fashion designer’s creative vision is jewellery. He recently launched his third collection—Mehr—with Aulerth, the multi-designer house of couture-inspired, consciously crafted jewellery. “Fashion and jewellery are closely intertwined. With Aulerth, I’ve found a partner whose design philosophy aligns with mine,” says Varma, adding that Mehr is an ode to self-love, an expression of the beauty, strength, and light that resides within each one of us. “The name Mehr, meaning ‘love’ and ‘the sun’ in Persian, embodies the idea that love begins within and radiates outward,” he says.

Aulerth’s sustainable approach with reclaimed metals and semi-precious gemstones is another draw for the designer, who believes that jewellery should be not only beautiful but also meaningful and timeless. “When Vivek Ramabhadran, (CEO and founder of Aulerth), shared his philosophy of creating couture-inspired jewellery with a conscious approach, I was immediately captivated,” he adds. On his part, Ramabhadran says that Varma was the first designer they approached when they were setting up their brand. “Suneet and Aulerth have a long-term association and work very closely in the design process. It starts with an aesthetic or an inspiration and we build on it with technical and design expertise,” he says.

The Mughal-inspired collection offers a diverse range of exquisite jewellery, from delicate chains and stunning earrings to statement rings and graceful bangles. Elegant necklaces and maangtikas complete the collection, along with chic bracelets.