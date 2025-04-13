Out of the Box

In her early teens, Shriya Rao was relentlessly bullied at school. She channelled her frustration into the art of the melody: “I found solace in music.” When she was just 16 years old, she released her first two original songs, Tell me and Dreaming. Now 19, she released six tracks last year, some of which are part of her first EP titled In a Box.

Four of the songs focus on Rao’s own struggles with mental health. “The idea was to show that most of us spend our lives in our respective ‘boxes’. We box up our feelings and emotions, especially in our younger years. I tackle heartbreak, the feelings of making tough career choices at a young age and emphasise that it’s okay to not feel okay all the time,” says the Mumbai resident.