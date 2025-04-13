Small is the New Big

Olivia Fraser travelled to India in 1989 with her boyfriend and now husband William Dalrymple. She fell in love with miniature paintings when she first encountered them at the National Museum, Delhi. Then in the early 2000s, she decided to apprentice under a traditional artist from Jaipur, Ajay Sharma. Her next stint was in 2005 as she joined a studio in Delhi that specialised in Pichwai painting from the Nathdwara tradition in Rajasthan. Her works were on display along with those of 26 other artists at the recently concluded exhibition An Alternative Contemporary, curated by Waswo X Waswo, at Sunaparanta Goa Centre for the Arts in Panaji, Goa.

“While learning Pichwai, I was told there was ‘only one way’ of painting the artistic vocabulary from this Bhakti tradition. You had to look within,” says Fraser, who is also inspired by the monumental miniature artworks created by the court artists in the early 19th century for Maharaja Man Singh of Jodhpur. She says, “I use the theme of a sacralised landscape, using spiritually-associated precious pigments, as the subject matter rather than as the backdrop to a deity. I feel the landscape around us is a place of wonder and it’s important to remember this very precious world we live in, especially in these times of war and climate emergency.”