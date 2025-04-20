Podcast review: The Masoom Minawala Show

The Masoom Minawala Show podcast is about women who have often built themselves from scratch and worked their way up. Hosted by global influencer and entrepreneur Masoom Minawala, the show is a display of strength and resilience and appeals to women from all walks of life.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela, who was one of the guests on the show recently, spoke about how carving her own identity was important to her. Konidela comes from a business family (founders of the Apollo group of hospitals) and is married to superstar Ram Charan. It was in her 30s that she realised the need to restructure her company for better outcomes and educate herself to manage her finances and inheritance the right way. It was one of her rare interviews where she opened up about her life and legacy, but not without a few filters. The conversation, however, lacks depth. She ends up sounding preachy and rehearsed rather than organic. At times, Minawala finishes Konidela’s sentences, and at other times, she speaks more about herself than the guest.

Or perhaps it is the nascent stages at which Minawala finds herself in the podcast space. Yet within three months of inviting female industry leaders to her podcast, she has managed to have the biggest names on her show narrate their journeys of struggles and hardships. Shereen Bhan, Guneet Monga, Anita Dongre, Tamannaah Bhatia, Radhika Gupta, Falguni Nayar and her daughter Adwaita, among others, have appeared on the show.