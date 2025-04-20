Shades of Water

The sails catch a gust of wind and the boat propels ahead skimming the azure waters of Laguna de los Siete Colores or the Lagoon of Seven Colours in the Quintana Roo region of Mexico. The lagoon, named after its stunning spectrum of blue hues, is one of the most sought-after destinations in the Mexican Caribbean, captivating visitors with its natural beauty and tranquil atmosphere. The captain navigates the boat to a spot where you can jump into the lagoon’s crystal clear, calm waters and swim. Don’t expect any crowd—the waters here are your exclusive playground.
Located in the town of Bacalar, the lagoon—also known as Laguna Bacalar—is Mexico’s second largest freshwater body and a perfect location for paddleboarding. As you admire the ever changing colours which play hide and seek with sunlight, a grey structure with protruding cannons catches your eye. It’s Fuerte San Felipe or San Felipe Fort. Constructed in 1733 to safeguard the town of Bacalar against pirate attacks, the Spanish fort was strategically built on the banks of the lagoon to thwart pirate plunder of Bacalar.
Bacalar, a popular Mayan trading hub, was repeatedly attacked by pirates and the lagoon was their way in. Arriving from the Caribbean Sea, they navigated the lagoon through a narrow canal which was known as the Pirates Channel or El Canal de los Piratas. Hence the fort was constructed as a defence stronghold. Now a historical museum, even today, the star-shaped fort provides a panoramic view of the lagoon.
The unique landscape of the lagoon is home to stromatolites—layered, sedimentary structures formed by microorganisms—the earth’s oldest living lifeforms. The layered rock formations, formed by cyanobacteria, are extremely fragile and can be observed in the shallow water of the lagoon. To maintain the fragile ecosystem and preserve the sensitive stromatolites, visitors are requested not to apply chemical laden sunscreen which can affect the pH balance of the water.
Restaurants on the shore of the lagoon serve cuisine from all over the world. Try the traditional Mexican tacos—these tortillas are corn pockets with delicious vegetarian and non-vegetarian fillings.
Hotels like Boa BoaBacalar offer stunning views of the lagoon from your cabin. One can sit on the balcony, breakfast in hand and watch the shades of blue before heading down to the lagoon for kayaking. Or just lounge at the deck and relax—it is the Mexican Caribbean after all. Located under a canopy of trees, the gentle waters of the lagoon drift you to rejuvenating bliss as you enjoy a massage.