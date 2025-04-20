Shades of Water

The sails catch a gust of wind and the boat propels ahead skimming the azure waters of Laguna de los Siete Colores or the Lagoon of Seven Colours in the Quintana Roo region of Mexico. The lagoon, named after its stunning spectrum of blue hues, is one of the most sought-after destinations in the Mexican Caribbean, captivating visitors with its natural beauty and tranquil atmosphere. The captain navigates the boat to a spot where you can jump into the lagoon’s crystal clear, calm waters and swim. Don’t expect any crowd—the waters here are your exclusive playground.

Located in the town of Bacalar, the lagoon—also known as Laguna Bacalar—is Mexico’s second largest freshwater body and a perfect location for paddleboarding. As you admire the ever changing colours which play hide and seek with sunlight, a grey structure with protruding cannons catches your eye. It’s Fuerte San Felipe or San Felipe Fort. Constructed in 1733 to safeguard the town of Bacalar against pirate attacks, the Spanish fort was strategically built on the banks of the lagoon to thwart pirate plunder of Bacalar.

Bacalar, a popular Mayan trading hub, was repeatedly attacked by pirates and the lagoon was their way in. Arriving from the Caribbean Sea, they navigated the lagoon through a narrow canal which was known as the Pirates Channel or El Canal de los Piratas. Hence the fort was constructed as a defence stronghold. Now a historical museum, even today, the star-shaped fort provides a panoramic view of the lagoon.