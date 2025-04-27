A Flight of Ragas

Ghat ghat main panchi bolta hain, aap hi dandi, aap taraju... When classical vocalist Ranjani Sivakumar sang this Kabir doha set in Raag Bhatiyar at the fifth edition of her annual concert, Birdsong by Birdsong, the audience couldn’t help but sing along. From the haunting Beatles melody in Blackbird that traversed continents and musical traditions to Tyagaraja’s Omkara Panjara Heerapura and Kumar Gandharva’s poignant Udjaayegaa hans akela, the artist drew attention to how poets, seekers, and mystics have frequently used birds as a metaphor to identify the self.

The annual concert, Birdsong by Birdsong, started in 2021. Coming off the pandemic, Ranjani presented a concert inspired by the sounds and melodies of birds at the Hyderabad Literary Festival: a first of its kind. The enthusiastic response resulted in the concert becoming a yearly affair. Inspired by the classic Bird by Bird by Anne Lamott and her own love for birding, the selection of songs only grew over the years. She says, “The significance of our classical music is so deep that the composers sought to explain it simply through a metaphor before actually laying it bare. And birds were that chosen form of expression, as they are universal and omnipresent.