An evening in Varanasi

Tilfi, a textile brand rooted in the ancient city of Varanasi, has made its way to Ballard Estate in Mumbai with its mint-new store, powered by co-founders Aditi Chand, Udit Khanna, and Ujjwal Khanna. “It’s our quiet but resolute commitment to taking the finest crafts of Varanasi to the world, while staying true to their soul,” says Aditi.

The interiors of the flagship store are a nod to the timeless artistry of Varanasi. The gurgle of water as it pours into carefully aligned channel brings alive the swish of the Ganges. The all-pervasive paisley form, evocative of the Tilfi logo, is sublimely etched in brass and embroidered onto linen window panels. Carved wooden columns with a shikargah motif recreate a chase sequence, brass light sconces mimic textile folds, a carved wardrobe shutter underlines the translation of a pattern onto fabric.

The metal repoussé artistry draping the tables, and mannequins across the expansive store sets the tone for a luxury experience, together with a stunning spread of real zari saris in jewelled tones of purple, blue, green, and gold. Antinomy, the brand’s sub-label in pret that celebrates Banarasi craftsmanship compose the flagship Tilfi repertoire for Mumbai. “Our repoussé creations challenge the material to move like fabric—to flow, to hold nuance,” explains Aditi.