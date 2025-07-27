Skinning It Right

Your sassy skin needs a sassy saviour. Try Saka Organics’ handmade soaps and scrubs this season and you won’t regret it. I used the Tan-go scrub. It promises to scrub away those vacay tan lines, and reveal radiant, even-toned skin. The scrub is gentle to use and is suitable for sensitive skin. It gently exfoliates the skin, washes off easily, leaving the skin refreshed, hydrated and nourished. I love handcrafted soaps. The fact that they generally do not have harsh chemicals and the fragrance is always spot-on, makes them my go-to choice. I used the Springtime Medley—a charcoal and mint soap. The soap lathers well and leaves behind a refreshingly light aroma of mint on the skin. The activated charcoal helps in washing out the skin impurities, leaving the skin squeaky-clean. It is not harsh on the skin, maintaining the tender skin barrier. Nothing heralds springtime better. For both the soap and the scrub, a number of variants are available on the site.

Springtime Medley

Price: Rs 195

Tan-go

Price: Rs 395

Available: sakaorganics.com