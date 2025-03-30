Are mono diets really healthy?

Barely four months into her marriage, Srishti Arora found the clothes from her trousseau no longer fit. Frustrated by her weight gain, she consulted Insta-famous health coach Gunjan Taneja on changing her unhealthy food choices. A couple of weeks of strict dieting after, she plateaud. Taneja then suggested a secret weapon – the mono diet. She told Arora to eat only moong dal based dishes for all three meals. The logic behind her advice: “Mono diets can be helpful to keep the scale moving when it stops.”

The idea is simple: to eat only one type of food per meal or even per day. “Mono diets are body-stimulating diets where you eat a single type of food for one day or a couple of days,” describes Kanika Malhotra, weight loss expert, nutritionist, and founder of healthastronomy.

“Mono diets limit the calorie intake and may boost the metabolic rate to go higher, which leads to weight loss in the short term.” Rahul Kamra, a keto coach and founder of Ketorets, adds that the concept is based on digestive simplicity, which is the idea that the body processes single foods more efficiently when it doesn’t have to deal with the complexity of digesting mixed meals.