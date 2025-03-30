Tuberculosis and the role of Ayurveda

As we know, tuberculosis predominantly affects the respiratory system. Even though our country has put in all efforts to combat TB through various treatment protocols, the present challenge before the health care providers is the advancement of drug-resistant TB.
The disease spreads through air when people with lung TB try to cough, sneeze, and spit. The cases of extrapulmonary TB, which refers to TB affecting Bones, Nervous System, Genital and Urinary System in common is also increasing.
The role of ayurveda is important in combating this disease. The documentation of clinical presentation under the spectrum of Jvara and Rajayakshma is available under ayurveda. Jwara is the spectrum of clinical condition explaining more than 20 varieties with different clinical presentation of symptoms. High temperature, body pain, change in appetite and sweating pattern is the common thread between all varieties of Jwara. TB starts with the pathogenesis of Jwara and ends as Rajyakshma. Rajyakshma is also called Shoshs/Kshaya indicating the depletion of Dhathu(tissue -the structural entities) and loss of Ojas(the element that maintains the strength and immunity in an individual).
How to identify Rajyakshma
The symptoms include weakness of digestive fire, excessive salivation, sweet taste in mouth, general weakness. As the disease progresses, symptoms like dyspnea, breathing difficulty, change in voice, loss of taste, constipation or lose motions, pain in flanks, continuous fever, joint pain start showing. However, in the present scenario once TB is suspected, the patient is referred to the nearest primary health centre, since it is a notifiable disease.
Use of Paachana and Deepana Dravya
Paacana and Deepana Dravya are the set of medications designed in Ayurveda to detoxify the body by augmenting the metabolic fire. There are several medicines like Paacanaamritam kwatham, shaddharanam choornam, vaiswanaram choornam, ashta choornam, amritotharam kwatham etc. which are used for the purpose. The role of special medication called Indukantam Ghrtam is worth mentioning. It is a medicated ghee processed with specific herbs indicated in long term manifesting fevers. Indukantam Ghrtam is a very common drug prescribed in the post treatment phase of TB to regain general health. It is available now in tablet, kwatham and syrup forms prescribed in various conditions.
The role of diet
Even during the treatment phase and post recovery, taking care of one’s diet to strengthen the tissue is important. Green gram soup boiled with ginger and cumin is recommended during the treatment phase. For non vegetarians, mutton soups processed with a medicine sapippali choornam is highly recommended. Generally keeping the diet fluid, light and easily digestible is recommended.
Role of Rasaayana
Rasaayana are medicinal preparations used for rejuvenating purposes. Chyavanaprasham, agastyarasayanam, braahma rasayanam, amrtaprasam ghrtam, ajamaamsa rasayanam, ashwagandhaadi lehyam, pippali rasaayanam are some of the common formulations which are selected after thorough clinical examination. These combinations will fortify the metabolism, strengthen the tissues. Let’s embrace the possibilities of ayurveda in combating the menace of tuberculosis.