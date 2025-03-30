Tuberculosis and the role of Ayurveda

As we know, tuberculosis predominantly affects the respiratory system. Even though our country has put in all efforts to combat TB through various treatment protocols, the present challenge before the health care providers is the advancement of drug-resistant TB.

The disease spreads through air when people with lung TB try to cough, sneeze, and spit. The cases of extrapulmonary TB, which refers to TB affecting Bones, Nervous System, Genital and Urinary System in common is also increasing.

The role of ayurveda is important in combating this disease. The documentation of clinical presentation under the spectrum of Jvara and Rajayakshma is available under ayurveda. Jwara is the spectrum of clinical condition explaining more than 20 varieties with different clinical presentation of symptoms. High temperature, body pain, change in appetite and sweating pattern is the common thread between all varieties of Jwara. TB starts with the pathogenesis of Jwara and ends as Rajyakshma. Rajyakshma is also called Shoshs/Kshaya indicating the depletion of Dhathu(tissue -the structural entities) and loss of Ojas(the element that maintains the strength and immunity in an individual).