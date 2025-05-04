Murder Most Foul

A young boy sits at a bare interrogation table, wearing a confused, teary-eyed expression. Sitting across him is a woman. He is charged with committing a heinous murder, but despite the seemingly irrefutable evidence against him, he vehemently denies having done it. She attempts to draw out his innermost thoughts to understand the reason for his behaviour. The innocence of youth and the boy’s good looks clearly work in his favour. Suddenly, in a burst of anger, the boy’s inherent violent streak bursts through, changing the calm setting into one fraught with tension and fear.

This is a scene from a new play that opened in Delhi—SHADOWed. It is a gripping psychological thriller and courtroom drama produced by Samar Sarila and Vidushi Mehra. “We chose to confront themes that are often brushed under the carpet—mental health, trauma, and the complexity of truth,” explains Mehra. Inspired by the 1996 film Primal Fear, the story is set in present day Delhi and follows 18-year-old Aryan Singhania, played by Shivam Sahni. He is accused of murdering his uncle. Victor Roy (Sarila) is a defence lawyer with a spectacular success rate and a penchant for successfully representing diehard criminals. He takes up Singhania’s case despite the overwhelming evidence. On the other side of the room is Jaya Anand (Mehra), a principled and determined public prosecutor, with a long history of going toe-to-toe with her nemesis, Roy. The ensemble cast rounds off with Dr Vineeta Varma (Preeti Agarwal Mehta), a clinical psychiatrist roped in to examine the accused’s mental health.