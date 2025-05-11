An uneasy comeback

Soha Ali Khan is to the manner born. She is erudite and witty. A banker turned actor, her acting career did not receive much praise from the audience and critics. Having clocked in 21 years in the film industry, the 46-year-old actor’s career trajectory differs greatly from that of her famous mother, screen veteran Sharmila Tagore, and brother Saif Ali Khan. Best remembered for her performances in Rang De Basanti, Sahib, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, Soha returns to the film space after seven years with the horror thriller Chhorii 2.
Rooted in the harsh reality of gender discrimination, it highlights the evils of female infanticide and violence against women. Playing the sinister Daasi Mae, a maleficent entity, Soha joins the ranks of commercial mainstream actors lending their face to the genre, which was once regarded as tacky and creatively unfulfilling.
“I have found it to be a fascinating genre. Horror can leave an imprint on your mind. It is a very evocative art form. For the longest time, the genre has had a bad reputation because of the kind of output that was seen; I feel all that might be changing now,” says Khan.
The 46-year-old actor believes women to be risk-takers when it comes to experimenting with their image. “Not many heroes would want to put themselves in a space where, for a majority of the film, you’re a victim, and then you might have an opportunity to rise at the end. Women do that. Since we always hold women to task, when it comes to virtue and honour, the very societal ills which encumber them are questioned through the lens of horror,” she adds.
Though her on-screen outings remain few and have not always been always appreciated, Soha is also a credited writer. Making her debut as a writer with the witty The Perils of Being Moderately Famous in 2016, where she candidly spoke about being a fringe member of her famous family, the Pataudis and Tagores, she also went on to co-author a children’s book series, Inni and Bobo’s Adventures, with husband Kunal Kemmu. Soha says her decision to work comes from a space of personal ambition; her career in films, though important, is just one aspect of her life.
“I do understand that I come from a certain amount of privilege, in comparison to many people in this country. I can say that I choose to stay at home with my daughter and don’t need to go to work. But, I am only getting older, and there are several things I want to do. I am venturing into my podcast and learning and working on every aspect of it, from research to editing to production. I just feel like one needs to enjoy and challenge oneself in some way. The idea is to constantly be able to pivot and do this, that and the other.”
Mother to eight-year-old Innayaa, Soha confesses being a celebrity parent comes with its challenges. “On one hand, we try our best to protect her; you don’t want your child being discussed across homes in the country. On the other, you do know you cannot avoid the spotlight. We can protect her as much as we can, and there are times when even parents slip because we are human too. But, at the end of the day, she has to be her person and decide for herself.”