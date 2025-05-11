An uneasy comeback

The 46-year-old actor believes women to be risk-takers when it comes to experimenting with their image. “Not many heroes would want to put themselves in a space where, for a majority of the film, you’re a victim, and then you might have an opportunity to rise at the end. Women do that. Since we always hold women to task, when it comes to virtue and honour, the very societal ills which encumber them are questioned through the lens of horror,” she adds.

Though her on-screen outings remain few and have not always been always appreciated, Soha is also a credited writer. Making her debut as a writer with the witty The Perils of Being Moderately Famous in 2016, where she candidly spoke about being a fringe member of her famous family, the Pataudis and Tagores, she also went on to co-author a children’s book series, Inni and Bobo’s Adventures, with husband Kunal Kemmu. Soha says her decision to work comes from a space of personal ambition; her career in films, though important, is just one aspect of her life.

“I do understand that I come from a certain amount of privilege, in comparison to many people in this country. I can say that I choose to stay at home with my daughter and don’t need to go to work. But, I am only getting older, and there are several things I want to do. I am venturing into my podcast and learning and working on every aspect of it, from research to editing to production. I just feel like one needs to enjoy and challenge oneself in some way. The idea is to constantly be able to pivot and do this, that and the other.”

Mother to eight-year-old Innayaa, Soha confesses being a celebrity parent comes with its challenges. “On one hand, we try our best to protect her; you don’t want your child being discussed across homes in the country. On the other, you do know you cannot avoid the spotlight. We can protect her as much as we can, and there are times when even parents slip because we are human too. But, at the end of the day, she has to be her person and decide for herself.”