Mum’s the Word!

Cuppa tea!
For the mom who loves to host great parties, Rena’s range of kitchenware and bakeware offers high-quality products designed to bring functionality, style, and elegance together. The Belle Cup & Saucer Set (set of 2) is perfect for the mother who finds joy in the little rituals—like a slow morning cup of tea or an evening indulgence of hot chocolate with her bestie.
Blush rush
Beauty powerhouse Huda Beauty has a bunch of products to choose from for your mom’s big day, including the Blush Filter and Complexion Heroes. The former is a buildable liquid blush that melts into skin for an instant soft-focus, filter finish. The lightweight formula adds an effortless flush that transitions seamlessly from casual brunches to glam dinners.
Sweet gestures
Patisserie brand Toujours and Mumbai’s go-to destination for bespoke floral arrangements, Anthesis, have come together to create an unforgettable gifting experience. Get your hands on the Bloom Box that features a handcrafted Toujours cake in signature flavours—Vanilla Buttercream and Chocolate Truffle decorated with a fondant beautiful bow. Complementing it is an elegant arrangement of fresh flowers designed to bring a smile to your mum’s face.
Bag this!
Whether she’s into timeless classics or modern must-haves, Michael Kors has the perfect gift to match mum’s style. The Scarlett Satchel in Pink features a woven leather finish and a canvas-lined interior with a zip pocket for added security and is equal parts style and substance. The detachable crossbody strap makes it functional.
Timeless beauties
India’s bespoke watchmaker, Jaipur Watch Company, offers an exquisite selection of heritage-inspired timepieces that celebrate grace, resilience, and legacy—just like the mothers they’re meant for. Whether it’s a handcrafted coin watch that echoes history or a delicately embellished dial that mirrors her elegance, this is a gift that transcends trends and becomes a legacy in itself. It is designed to evoke the grandeur and elegance of a royal event.
Sunny times
Celebrate the original style icon in your life with a gift that’s equal parts chic and functional—glasses from OPIUM Eyewear. From timeless elegance, bold statement pieces, to minimalist sophistication, OPIUM’s trend-driven collection has something to match every mood.