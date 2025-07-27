With Varun Sanyal, India has entered the Octagon not to show up, but to win

Years later, in Singapore's mandatory National Service, he was earning his own money. With a small but steady income, he made a decision: he paid for a full year of combat sports training upfront. "If I was going to take this leap, I wasn’t going to do it half-in, half-out."

Varun’s relationship with sport had always been serious. Cricket, football, athletics, squash, and even powerlifting. He’d done them all. Cricket, especially, had become more than just a game. "It helped me stay connected to India. It gave me a community.”

But cricket was something he did because his friends did. Combat sports, on the other hand, was something that chose him.

He learned quickly how serious the choice was. In his very first week of training, his coach paired him with a woman half his size. "She flipped me over her head. Tossed me around like I weighed nothing," he laughs. "I’d never felt so helpless."

But that, he says, is the beauty of sport. Especially this one. It humbles you. "You show up thinking you're strong, and you get dismantled. It either breaks you, or builds you."