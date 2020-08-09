STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Auto

Honda City review: The 'city' of joy

The new Honda City looks gentle compared the last generation, that had an aggressive body composition.

Published: 09th August 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 08:55 PM   |  A+A-

Honda City

The much awaited new Honda City was launched on Wednesday with a starting price of ₹10.89 lakh and goes up to ₹14.64 lakh. (File photo| EPS)

The new Honda City is being pitted against Hyundai Verna, Toyota Yaris and Volkswagen Vento. Unlike the last generation, that had an aggressive body composition, this one looks gentle. It’s also larger. To put it in arithmetic, the fifth-generation City is 109 mm longer and 14 mm higher than Verna. From the front, the design is heavily borrowed from Accord and looks wide-bodied.

It gets the signature front chrome bar with a top strip stretching across the nose. The headlights look sharp with multi-reflecting LED amps. Interestingly, its design has been inspired by the imagination of six-year-old kids in Japan.

According to Satoru Azumi, chief designer of the car, kids in Japan were asked to draw their dream City car. Based on a selected few, the preliminary sketch was made. It’s made to look like a Japanese Katana sword, he says.  

A mix of light brown and black palate adorns the cabin. Though a bit glossy, the plastic in the front is premium. The seats look well-sculpted and have received neat stitching. It’s got good lumbar support too.  The rear seat is the best in the class with a wide and deep seat base, positioned right. For tall passengers, this car won’t disappoint with space.

The sedan gets a 1.5 litre naturally aspirated i-VTEC 4-cylinder petrol engine, which delivers 119.35bhp of power. This engine is different from the previous generation and gets a double-overhead-cam (DOHC), which offers top-end power, fuel efficiency and a noiseless drive. True to its promise, the 500-plus km test drive was smooth. The suspension is soft and dynamics well controlled. The steering is light, great for highway drives. It delivered a fuel efficiency of 16.5 kmpl for the manual and 17.5 kmpl for the automatic.  
The windowsills have been placed lower for better cornering visibility. The left wing-mirror gets a blind-spot assistant camera, a segment-first to help you manoeuvre in cramped-up space. On the technology and safety front, the City is impressive.

The base variant gets four airbags and goes up to six for the top trims. Add to it ABS, EBD, Traction Control, vehicle stability control, hill start assists. The car will automatically contact emergency services and share the GPS coordinates for accidents and malfunctioning. It’s accessible through an app and Alexa. Be it locking the car or switching on the AC, you can do it sitting in your bedroom. The car is for those looking for a safe, fuel-efficient and stylish drive. 

Honda City

  • Fuel efficiency  16.5 kmpl (manual) 17.5 kmpl (automatic)

  • Starting Rs 10.89 lakhs

  • Safety: 4/6 Airbags, blind-spot assistant camera, ABS, EBD, Traction Control

Stay up to date on all the latest Auto news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Honda City Honda City review Honda City features New Honda City
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp