STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Auto

Jeep Wrangler now assembled in India

Accordingly, the move comes just one month after the Jeep brand announced its comprehensive go-local strategy.

Published: 23rd February 2021 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

Jeep Wrangler

Jeep Wrangler

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Automobile manufacturer Jeep India has commenced production of locally-assembled 2021 Jeep Wrangler in its Ranjangaon joint venture manufacturing facility.

Accordingly, the move comes just one month after the Jeep brand announced its comprehensive go-local strategy.

"The Jeep Wrangler is the second out of the four localised products we committed to launch in India," said Partha Datta, Managing Director, Jeep India.

"We wanted to make the world's most recognised SUV even more accessible to our Indian customers and we are pleased to be able to meet their aspirations."

According to the company, 2021 Jeep Wrangler is now available for pre-booking before going on sale exclusively in India on March 15 in 26 dealerships across the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jeep Wrangler Partha Datta Jeep India
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp