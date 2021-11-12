STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Auto

WATCH | Porsche launches all-electric Taycan range in India; price starts at Rs 1.5 crore

The Taycan is Porsche's first ever, fully electric model and will be available in four saloon models comprising the Taycan, Taycan 4S, Turbo and Turbo S.

Published: 12th November 2021 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Porsche's all-electric Taycan.

Porsche's all-electric Taycan.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: German luxury sports carmaker Porsche on Friday launched its all-electric Taycan range in India with price starting at Rs 1.5 crore along with the latest version of its compact SUV Macan priced Rs 83.21 lakh onwards with an aim to further accelerate its growth in the country.

The Taycan is Porsche's first ever, fully electric model and will be available in four saloon models comprising the Taycan, Taycan 4S, Turbo and Turbo S.

A 'Cross Turismo' variant will also be available in the 4S, Turbo and Turbo S versions, Porsche India said.

These are powered by battery units with capacities ranging from single-deck 79.2 kWh to two-deck 93.4 kWh.

"The Taycan was already introduced in the other markets around the world and now it's time for India. We wanted to do it earlier but COVID-19 didn't allow us to do it," Porsche India Brand Head Manolito Vujicic told PTI.

Now with the official launch, he said, "we expect the first deliveries in quarter one of next year (2022)."

Porsche has already delivered 30,000 units of the Taycan in other global markets, he said, adding the company is confident that the electric sports car would also have a good response in India as it has been able to achieve globally.

"Our expectation is to fulfill the same percentage of Taycan deliveries globally (in India)," he said.

Vujicic said the company will offer home charging kits as well as charging facilities at its dealerships to its Taycan customers.

"We will also cooperate with our colleagues particularly, of Audi, to be able to work on a sustainable network within the VW group," he said.

Commenting on the significance of the two new launches, he said Porsche did exceptionally well in India registering its best Q3 performance despite the challenges posed by the pandemic and the new models will further drive the growth.

He further said the introductions of Taycan and the latest Macan in India coinciding with Porsche's dealer expansion is a proof of the roadmap the company is creating for future business growth in the country as it invests in new products and facilities throughout 2022.

The company will open four new showrooms in the first half of 2022 bringing the total dealer network to nine locations in India, he added.

In July-September period of 2021, it registered a 164 per cent growth over the same period in 2020 and a 25 per cent growth over its "previous best third quarter from 2014".

Overall, in the first nine months of 2021 Porsche India delivered 334 new cars, a growth 90 per cent over previous year 2020.

"Our ambition is to become the fastest (growing) luxury brand in India.

For sure, we will continue in this manner and our aspiration is that next year will become the best year in our history here in India," Vujicic said.

Porsche India said its Taycan Turbo S sports saloon is the most powerful sports car in the Porsche range and generates power of up 560 kW and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds.

Depending on the variant, the Taycan range has a mileage between 456-484 km on a single charge.

The latest Macan comes in three variants -- Macan, Macan S and Macan GTS.

The Macan variant has a four-cylinder engine with power output of 195 kW capable of accelerating from 0-100km/h in 6.2 seconds with a top speed of 232km/hr, the company said.

On the other hand, Macan S has a 2.9 litre-engine with power output of 280 kW and can accelerate from 0-100km/hr in 4.6 seconds , while the Macan GTS has a similar 2.9 litre biturbo engine with power of 324 kW capable of accelerating from 0-100km/hr in 4.3 seconds, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Porsche Taycan
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp