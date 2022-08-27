Harley-Davidson 'Nightster': A black knight

Praveen Raja By

Express News Service

The Harley-Davidson Nightster is a heady mix of classic motorcycle adrenaline with cutting-edge technologies that modern bikes boast of. It is an all-new bike from the wheels up and has a lean, low, yet powerful stance that does give it a rather enticing appeal.

Classic Sportster styling cues include the exposed rear shock absorbers and the shape of an airbox cover that evokes the iconic Sportster walnut fuel tank. The round air intake cover, solo seat, chopped fenders and speed screen recall elements of recent Sportster models while a side cover that conceals the under-seat fuel tank has a shape similar to the previous Sportster oil tank.

The Revolution Max powertrain is the centrepiece of the design, framed by snaking exhaust headers and finished in textured Metallic Charcoal powder coat with Gloss Black inserts. The new Revolution Max 975T powertrain delivers 90 HP of power and 95 Nm of torque, making it quite a powerhouse of an engine!

The bike also comes with a host of rider aids and features including selectable riding modes that control the performance characteristics of the bike with predefined combinations of power delivery, engine braking, ABS and TCS settings. The modes include Road, Sport, and Rain.

Keeping the ride safe is a Harley-Davidson priority and the Nightster comes equipped with a host of rider safety features. The list includes ABS, traction control and drag-torque slip control, which is designed to adjust engine torque delivery and reduce excessive rear-wheel slip under powertrain-induced deceleration, which typically occurs when the rider makes an abrupt down-shift gear change or quickly reduces the throttle while on wet or slippery road surfaces. The Nightster is expected to launch in India later this year

The Harley-Davidson Nightster is a heady mix of classic motorcycle adrenaline with cutting-edge technologies that modern bikes boast of. It is an all-new bike from the wheels up and has a lean, low, yet powerful stance that does give it a rather enticing appeal. Classic Sportster styling cues include the exposed rear shock absorbers and the shape of an airbox cover that evokes the iconic Sportster walnut fuel tank. The round air intake cover, solo seat, chopped fenders and speed screen recall elements of recent Sportster models while a side cover that conceals the under-seat fuel tank has a shape similar to the previous Sportster oil tank. The Revolution Max powertrain is the centrepiece of the design, framed by snaking exhaust headers and finished in textured Metallic Charcoal powder coat with Gloss Black inserts. The new Revolution Max 975T powertrain delivers 90 HP of power and 95 Nm of torque, making it quite a powerhouse of an engine! The bike also comes with a host of rider aids and features including selectable riding modes that control the performance characteristics of the bike with predefined combinations of power delivery, engine braking, ABS and TCS settings. The modes include Road, Sport, and Rain. Keeping the ride safe is a Harley-Davidson priority and the Nightster comes equipped with a host of rider safety features. The list includes ABS, traction control and drag-torque slip control, which is designed to adjust engine torque delivery and reduce excessive rear-wheel slip under powertrain-induced deceleration, which typically occurs when the rider makes an abrupt down-shift gear change or quickly reduces the throttle while on wet or slippery road surfaces. The Nightster is expected to launch in India later this year