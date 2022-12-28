Home Auto

Toyota's hybrid Innova HyCross priced at Rs 18.30 lakh

The Innova HyCross comes with a self-charging strong hybrid electric system, a 2-litre petrol engine along with an e-drive sequential shift system.

Published: 28th December 2022 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Toyota Innova HyCross.

Toyota Innova HyCross.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday said the new hybrid version of its multi-purpose vehicle Innova will be available at a price starting from Rs 18.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Bengaluru-based auto major unveiled Innova HyCross in November and it will be available at the dealership from mid next month.

The self-charging hybrid version of the vehicle has been priced between Rs 24.01-28.97 lakh (depending upon the variant) while the gasoline version will come in the range of Rs 18.30-19.20 lakh, the company said in a statement.

The Innova HyCross comes with a self-charging strong hybrid electric system, a 2-litre petrol engine along with an e-drive sequential shift system.

It will also be available with an option of 2-litre engine mated to an automatic transmission.

The booking for the vehicle commenced on November 25.

"The launch of the feature-packed Innova HyCross is a significant milestone for us in India and we are truly humbled by the overwhelming response received from across the country. We are certain that the pricing of the new Innova HyCross will strengthen the legacy of brand Innova while boosting Toyota's quest for promoting sustainable mobility," said Atul Sood, Associate Vice President for sales, and strategic marketing at Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

Launched in 2005, the Innova has cumulatively sold over 10 lakh units, accounting for over 50 per cent of total cumulative sales across models of over 20 lakh units.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Toyota Kirloskar Toyota's Innova HyCross
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp