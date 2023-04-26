Home Auto

MG Motor drives in Comet EV at starting price of Rs 7.98 lakh

Comet EV is built on the pure electric GSEV platform, the fastest to hit the one million EV sales mark globally, MG Motor India President said.

Published: 26th April 2023 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

MG Motor-CometEV

MG Motor's Comet EV. (Photo | MG Motor)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: MG Motor India on Wednesday launched its latest model Comet at an introductory price of Rs 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most affordable electric vehicle in the country.

Comet is the company's second electric vehicle model after ZS EV.

"The Comet EV is more than just a car; it represents our determination to change the way we commute in our cities," MG Motor India President & Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said in a statement.

Comet EV is built on the pure electric GSEV platform, the fastest to hit the one million EV sales mark globally, he added.

"At MG, we understand that the future of mobility is electric and connected. With the Comet EV, we aim to empower our customers to make a smart choice without compromising on style or convenience," Chaba said.

MG Motor, a wholly-owned arm of China's SAIC Motor Corp, has invested around Rs 700 crore in the development of Comet, which would be rolled out from its Halol-based plant in Gujarat.

Comet comes with a driving range of around 230 km on a single charge.

It comes with a 17.3 KWH lithium-ion battery and can be fully charged in around 7 hours.

The two-door hatch comes with an automatic transmission, two front airbags and a reverse parking camera, among various other features.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MG Motor India Comet Comet EV
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Won't notify fact-checking unit for fake news against govt till July 5: Centre tells Bombay HC
Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh released from Bihar jail days after prison rule change
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Arunachal: HC declares BJP MLA's election void for concealing info on properties
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Legal tangle in UP: Man alleges cops filed charges against his son who died 17 years ago

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp