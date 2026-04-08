Punch got punchier

Tata Motors has been striving to maintain its top position in India’s electric car market. While the electric version of its micro-SUV, the Punch, is already gaining popularity, Tata has now surprised the market by increasing its power and range while simultaneously reducing the price. The Punch.ev now comes in a different but better package.

DESIGN

Punch.ev has adopted a minimalistic look, removing ‘luxury’ flourishes like the front connecting light bar and certain plastic panels. There is only a narrow black plastic band that connects the headlamps.

The bumper is now a very clean panel. The test-driven top variant has LED headlamps and daytime running lights. The plastic claddings on doors are now grey. The rear is an exact replica of the petrol version, with connected tail lamps.

Under the hood, components like the motor, gear, and power converter are packed into a single, compact drive unit. This helped the company to save on wiring, semiconductors, packaging and more. There is a lot of space and the customer can go for a frunk or front trunk, which is sold as an accessory.

The cabin has not changed much from the outgoing version, but for the colour theme. Now it’s grey themed.

The new model boasts high-quality displays with excellent clarity, including a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera and a blind-spot view monitor.

It also comes loaded with features such as front seat ventilation, a sunroof, and an electronic parking brake.

Most physical buttons for the AC have been replaced by a touch-enabled panel with toggle switches for temperature and fan speed. However, the touch panel’s glossy nature makes it annoyingly reflective at times.

The infotainment suite supports third-party apps for music, podcasts, and even OTT video content. It also supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The driver’s display is now more capable, allowing for full-screen navigation maps to be mirrored directly behind the steering wheel.

The blind spot monitor feed is also integrated into the digital cockpit (MID) for better line-of-sight while driving.

One of the most tactile upgrades is the introduction of ‘iToggle’ window controls. The traditional plastic buttons have been replaced by slim, metal-finish toggle switches that feel more solid and premium. The 90‐degree door opening also makes many things easier. Seats are supportive and comfy, and front seat ventilation also works very well.