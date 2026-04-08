Two beasts with new roar

Harrier, the flagship SUV of Tata Motors, has been on the road for around six years, luring those who vie for the top rung of mass market SUVs. It was a diesel-only product. Then the electric version was introduced last year.
Even then, the lack of a petrol engine remained a sorepoint.
The same complaint could be heard from many corners when it comes to Tata’s own Safari, launched in 2021.
As we enter a new year, Tata Motors has developed a power-packed petrol engine. And now both the SUVs are getting a new version equipped with this newly minted engine.
I had spent a couple of hours with the petrol-powered Harrier and Safari on the outskirts of Delhi. Now, let me share how they perform with the new engine option.
Tata engine
The SUVs feature the 1.5l Hyperion Turbo-GDi petrol engine, which recently debuted on the Sierra mid-size SUV, but with a different tuning.
With 170hp peak power, the Harrier makes 10hp more than the Sierra. The torque, which is 280Nm, is also 25Nm more than the Sierra’s. These enhancements are logical, as Harrier and Safari are much heavier vehicles.
The engine helps the SUVs speed effortlessly. In the test car with an automatic transmission, Turbo lag is not noticeable, and power delivery is linear.
There are drive modes and terrain modes that help us navigate. The automatic gearbox from Aisin is a gem. It matches perfectly with the characteristics of the engine. During the drives, I never had to use the paddle shifters, because the transmission did a smooth job. The engine is not that silent, but it’s also not annoying.
The fuel efficiency is yet to be revealed. Across my drive, the instrument displayed 8 kmpl, which may not be accurate.
The look
Tata hasn’t made any big changes to the exteriors of both Harrier and Safari. They look similar to their diesel siblings. For that matter, the electric Harrier also follows the same design book. The overall design gives the Harrier a good road presence. According to Tata Motors, these SUVs have a Land Rover pedigree. To amplify the premiumness, the hugely successful Red #DARK edition has also been introduced for both models.
The cabin
The cabins of both models are roomy with oyster white interiors. The biggest attraction on the dashboard is the 14.53-inch Samsung Neo QLED infotainment screen, which debuted in the Harrier.ev. It looks and works in a true premium manner. Resolution and response are on the higher side.
The 10-speaker JBL sound system with Dolby Atmos provides a theatre-like audio experience inside the vehicle. The rear-view mirror is digital and shows a high-resolution feed from the roof-mounted camera. The mirror console comes with a front camera to work as a dash cam.
The SUV offers a 360-degree view on the touch screen. To add to the utility, the front and rear cameras have washers. It works along with the windshield wipers.
The ventilated and powered driver’s seat has a memory function, also remembering our suitable Outside Rear View Mirror position. These outside mirrors angle down when our car is in reverse gear. The 10.25-inch driver info screen displays blind-spot monitor view and can show full-screen Google Maps.
Supportive seats, large panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, voice assistance and rear sun blinds, etc., are some other notable features.
The petrol Harrier also carries the glitches from its diesel counterpart. The odd positioning of the wireless charger (behind the rotary knob for terrain selection), touch controls for the AC door locks and hazard lights, the lack of a gap between the door opening lever and the grab handle, etc., are some examples.
The safari interiors deliver elevated luxury through features like Boss Mode, ventilated and powered front seats, ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof. Every element reflects a bold, modern design that elevates comfort and status.
The safety
The five-star NCAP-rated SUV comes with six airbags — Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) standard from the base Smart trim. The Adventure X+ variant adds ADAS with adaptive cruise control and quad disc brakes, while the Fearless X+ upgrades to Level 2 ADAS and seven airbags.
The ride
The powertrain, as I mentioned in the beginning, delivers smooth performance. Equipped with the latest technologies, this engine delivers unmatched and uncompromised performance, striking the perfect balance between power and efficiency for both city commutes and highway drives.
The SUV has good highway manners, a superior ride and handling, premium in-cabin quietness with best-in-segment NVH levels, and exceptional stability at high speeds.
High-speed ride and handling are the highlights of both SUVs. The suspension, cornering ability and steering precision are all notable.
The verdict
Those who don’t prefer a big diesel SUV can definitely consider the petrol Harrier. It’s well-priced too. If you need a majestic drive with your entire family, go for the Safari. Though the engine is yet to prove its mettle in the market, Tata has explained that it has gone through thorough testing across terrains.
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