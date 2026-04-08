Two beasts with new roar

Harrier, the flagship SUV of Tata Motors, has been on the road for around six years, luring those who vie for the top rung of mass market SUVs. It was a diesel-only product. Then the electric version was introduced last year.

Even then, the lack of a petrol engine remained a sorepoint.

The same complaint could be heard from many corners when it comes to Tata’s own Safari, launched in 2021.

As we enter a new year, Tata Motors has developed a power-packed petrol engine. And now both the SUVs are getting a new version equipped with this newly minted engine.

I had spent a couple of hours with the petrol-powered Harrier and Safari on the outskirts of Delhi. Now, let me share how they perform with the new engine option.

Tata engine

The SUVs feature the 1.5l Hyperion Turbo-GDi petrol engine, which recently debuted on the Sierra mid-size SUV, but with a different tuning.

With 170hp peak power, the Harrier makes 10hp more than the Sierra. The torque, which is 280Nm, is also 25Nm more than the Sierra’s. These enhancements are logical, as Harrier and Safari are much heavier vehicles.

The engine helps the SUVs speed effortlessly. In the test car with an automatic transmission, Turbo lag is not noticeable, and power delivery is linear.

There are drive modes and terrain modes that help us navigate. The automatic gearbox from Aisin is a gem. It matches perfectly with the characteristics of the engine. During the drives, I never had to use the paddle shifters, because the transmission did a smooth job. The engine is not that silent, but it’s also not annoying.

The fuel efficiency is yet to be revealed. Across my drive, the instrument displayed 8 kmpl, which may not be accurate.