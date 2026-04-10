Will hybrid cars take the fast lane?

The tightening of emission norms has upended the long dominance of petrol and diesel vehicles, paving the way for greener alternatives. Yet, it would be premature to declare the end of the internal combustion engine, as the alternatives are far from flawless.

Consider CNG cars, often seen as the cheapest substitute for diesel. Limited power and the patchy availability of fuelling stations have largely confined them to the taxi segment. The loss of boot space to accommodate cylinders has also proved a deterrent for private buyers.

Electric vehicles, meanwhile, come with their own set of concerns. Outside major cities, charging infrastructure remains inadequate. This is still the elephant in the room. Even where available, long charging times, limited battery life and persistent range anxiety continue to hold buyers back.

Against this backdrop, hybrid vehicles, combining petrol engines with electric motors, are gaining traction. Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are clear leaders in the segment.

Mid-size SUVs such as the Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder dominate, alongside MPVs like the Toyota Innova Hycross and its Maruti counterpart, the Invicto. At the premium end sit models like the Toyota Camry, Vellfire and offerings from Lexus.