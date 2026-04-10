Will hybrid cars take the fast lane?

The tightening of emission norms has upended the long dominance of petrol and diesel vehicles, paving the way for greener alternatives. Yet, it would be premature to declare the end of the internal combustion engine, as the alternatives are far from flawless.
Consider CNG cars, often seen as the cheapest substitute for diesel. Limited power and the patchy availability of fuelling stations have largely confined them to the taxi segment. The loss of boot space to accommodate cylinders has also proved a deterrent for private buyers.
Electric vehicles, meanwhile, come with their own set of concerns. Outside major cities, charging infrastructure remains inadequate. This is still the elephant in the room. Even where available, long charging times, limited battery life and persistent range anxiety continue to hold buyers back.
Against this backdrop, hybrid vehicles, combining petrol engines with electric motors, are gaining traction. Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are clear leaders in the segment.
Mid-size SUVs such as the Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder dominate, alongside MPVs like the Toyota Innova Hycross and its Maruti counterpart, the Invicto. At the premium end sit models like the Toyota Camry, Vellfire and offerings from Lexus.
The reign of Toyota
Toyota has been at the forefront of India’s hybrid push. As stringent emission norms curtailed diesel’s appeal, hybrids emerged as a viable alternative offering both efficiency and relative affordability. The evolution of the Innova illustrates this shift.
BS6 Phase 2 norms and restrictions on diesel vehicles in the Delhi-NCR region dealt a blow to diesel MPVs like the Innova. Today, the diesel-powered Innova Crysta is limited to non-premium manual variants, largely catering to fleet operators.
Toyota addressed the gap with the Innova Hycross, offered in both petrol and strong hybrid variants, with the latter seeing higher demand. With diesel production expected to wind down, Hycross sales are likely to rise further.
The Toyota-Suzuki global partnership has further strengthened India’s hybrid ecosystem. It enabled Maruti Suzuki to enter the segment in a big way, while allowing Toyota to scale its hybrid technology across higher volumes. Models such as the Innova Hycross, Hyryder, Maruti Invicto and Grand Vitara are produced at Toyota Kirloskar Motors’ Bidadi plant, while the Victoris is manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s Haryana facility.
The Bidadi plant was among the first in India to produce hybrid vehicles. The next major entrant is expected to be the Renault Duster Hybrid, slated for a festive-season launch.
The technology
Hybrid cars pair a petrol engine with a battery-powered electric motor. Unlike full EVs, the battery and motor are smaller and designed to assist rather than replace the engine.
Typically, a hybrid starts in electric mode, with the petrol engine kicking in at higher speeds. Toyota and Suzuki claim that 50–60 per cent of city driving can be achieved in electric mode. Renault, for its upcoming Duster Hybrid, claims this figure could be as high as 80 per cent.
At lower speeds and in stop-go traffic, hybrids consume less fuel. At higher speeds, the petrol engine takes over, aided by the electric motor for better power and torque.
The battery charges itself through engine operation and regenerative braking, recovering energy otherwise lost during deceleration. Unlike EVs, hybrids do not have a separate electric-only range; efficiency is measured in overall fuel economy.
Compared to pure petrol variants, hybrids offer significantly better mileage, often comparable to refined diesel engines.
On highways, however, diesel cars still hold an edge. Hybrid systems, paired with e-CVT transmissions, are better suited to calm, urban driving. This is where most private vehicles spend their time.
The economics
Hybrid variants come at a premium over their petrol counterparts. In the mid-size SUV segment, hybrid prices are often comparable to top-end diesel variants, making them a viable alternative for buyers with higher running needs.
For monthly usage below 1,000–1,200 km, petrol cars remain the more economical choice.
Under the upcoming CAFE-3 norms, one hybrid vehicle is counted as equivalent to two conventional petrol or diesel cars (while an EV counts as three). This incentivises manufacturers to expand their hybrid and EV portfolios to meet fleet emission targets.
As diesel gradually fades, as seen with the Innova, hybrids are emerging as a practical middle path. They eliminate range anxiety without requiring charging infrastructure.
However, hybrids are best understood not as a fusion of EV and petrol car, but as petrol vehicles enhanced by an electric assist system.
New releases
Hyundai announces Creta summer edition
Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced the summer edition variants of Creta, which feature a host of technology and convenience enhancements. Notable features include a 26.03cm multi-display digital cluster, surround view monitor and dashcam, further enhancing safety and driving confidence. Hyundai Creta summer edition is available in six variants, and prices range from Rs 12,05,900 to Rs 17,88,900 (ex-showroom).
Volkswagen unveils the Taigun facelift
Volkswagen has unveiled the facelift of its mid-size SUV Taigun, which boasts a revised exterior styling, additional features and a new automatic gearbox option for the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The variant also gets new headlights, bumpers and alloys, rear LED light bar, panoramic sunroof, new digital info display, etc. The 1.0 TSI engine model gets new eight-speed AT option, replacing the six-speed AT, while the 1.5 TSI variant gets rear disc brakes. Prices of the SUV are yet to be announced.