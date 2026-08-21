BE6 gets a tech-heavy SPORTEQ makeover

The BE6 was never designed to blend into the crowd. With its sharp, concept-car-like silhouette and futuristic cabin, Mahindra’s electric SUV has always been more about making a statement than playing it safe. Now, it is charging things up further.

Mahindra was among the first Indian carmakers to embrace the idea of “born electric” cars — EVs conceived on dedicated electric platforms rather than adapted from petrol or diesel models.

Its INGLO platform underpins the BE6, XEV 9E and XEV 9S, all of which have quickly established themselves in the market.

Now, Mahindra has boosted BE6 with the Sporteq edition, launched on Independence Day as a sportier, more tech-loaded evolution of the electric SUV.

This one is packed with smart tech features. The design stays, and the car is available in colours such as Ruby Velvet, Firestorm Orange, Stealth Black, Tango Red, Deep Forest, Desert Myst, and Everest White. Though polarising, the beastly design certainly attracts eyeballs.

The company has also introduced a new battery pack, in addition to the existing two. In all, there are eight variants — One, Two, Three, Three+, Four, Formula E, Formula E Four and Launch Edition.

Tech upgrade

From the second variant onwards, the BE6 Sporteq gets a significant update in the form of a 12.3-inch entertainment screen in front of the passenger seat. Thus, the premium-looking coast-to-coast triple-screen setup seen in flagship SUVs has now come down a level.

With this, the design element — the ‘halo’ that separated the driver’s cabin from the rest of the interior — is gone. This has also made space for two cup holders on the centre console.

The halo design remains in the Formula E Freedom Edition, which has only two screens.

The BE6 Sporteq features the new ‘TEQ’ suite, which makes the vehicle more connected, intelligent, engaging, secure and responsive.

Its Gemini-based AI conversation assistant enables natural voice interactions for functions such as vehicle controls, navigation and music.