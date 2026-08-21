BE6 gets a tech-heavy SPORTEQ makeover

The BE6 was never designed to blend into the crowd. With its sharp, concept-car-like silhouette and futuristic cabin, Mahindra’s electric SUV has always been more about making a statement than playing it safe. Now, it is charging things up further.
Mahindra was among the first Indian carmakers to embrace the idea of “born electric” cars — EVs conceived on dedicated electric platforms rather than adapted from petrol or diesel models.
Its INGLO platform underpins the BE6, XEV 9E and XEV 9S, all of which have quickly established themselves in the market.
Now, Mahindra has boosted BE6 with the Sporteq edition, launched on Independence Day as a sportier, more tech-loaded evolution of the electric SUV.
This one is packed with smart tech features. The design stays, and the car is available in colours such as Ruby Velvet, Firestorm Orange, Stealth Black, Tango Red, Deep Forest, Desert Myst, and Everest White. Though polarising, the beastly design certainly attracts eyeballs.
The company has also introduced a new battery pack, in addition to the existing two. In all, there are eight variants — One, Two, Three, Three+, Four, Formula E, Formula E Four and Launch Edition.
Tech upgrade
From the second variant onwards, the BE6 Sporteq gets a significant update in the form of a 12.3-inch entertainment screen in front of the passenger seat. Thus, the premium-looking coast-to-coast triple-screen setup seen in flagship SUVs has now come down a level.
With this, the design element — the ‘halo’ that separated the driver’s cabin from the rest of the interior — is gone. This has also made space for two cup holders on the centre console.
The halo design remains in the Formula E Freedom Edition, which has only two screens.
The BE6 Sporteq features the new ‘TEQ’ suite, which makes the vehicle more connected, intelligent, engaging, secure and responsive.
Its Gemini-based AI conversation assistant enables natural voice interactions for functions such as vehicle controls, navigation and music.
The suite also supports car-karaoke mode, Dolby Vision and Dolby Audio.
Other features include Custom Drive Mode and Drift Mode, while the Formula E Freedom Edition gets an acceleration boost mode. Mahindra says the car can provide additional range even after the battery has run out, allowing it to reach a nearby charging station. This SOS feature, however, can be used only five times during the car’s lifetime.
The ‘TEQ_xting’ feature allows users to display personalised messages on the vehicle’s tailgate. That’s a quirky addition.
More battery options
The BE6 Sporteq gets a new 70kWh battery pack, in addition to the existing 59kWh and 79kWh units. The new battery offers a claimed range of 651km and is paired with a rear-axle-mounted electric motor producing 241hp and 360Nm.
It supports 7.2kW AC, 11.2kW AC and 160kW DC charging. With a DC fast charger, a 20-80 per cent top-up can be achieved in a claimed 20 minutes.
For reference, the 59kWh battery variants produce 228hp and offer a claimed range of 573km, while the 79kWh variants produce 281hp and offer a claimed range of 708km.
Price
The 59kWh pack is available with three variants, the 70kWh pack with two, and the largest battery pack powers five variants. Prices start at Rs 19.45 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs 26.95 lakh. The charger costs an additional Rs 75,000.
For the first time, Mahindra is offering a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) scheme. It is limited to the first two variants with the 59kWh battery, with the initial vehicle price being Rs 8 lakh lower than the regular ex-showroom price. The battery rental agreement with the company determines the tenure and monthly payment.
So far, the larger and more spacious INGLO SUVs — the XEV 9E and XEV 9S — have outsold the BE6. The latest updates are likely to make the electric SUV more appealing to young dashers.
Formula E Freedom Edition
The SPORTEQ Formula E Freedom Edition is the most performance-focused expression of the BE 6. Drawing from Mahindra Racing’s Formula E programme, it translates the spirit of electric motorsport into a distinctive package. The Freedom Edition features the original BE 6 headlamp design and exterior treatment with subtle tricolour accents. It will be available in satin colour finishes. Inside, the cabin adopts an exclusive black & firestorm orange theme, paired with a two-screen digital cockpit and a signature halo design element. Designed for those seeking a more engaging driving experience, the edition will offer ‘Acceleration Boost’ (0-100 km/h in 6.44 sec) for extra josh.
What’s buzzing
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gorkha Edition
Royal Enfield, the global leader in the mid-size motorcycle segment (250cc-750cc), has announced the launch of the Classic 350 Gorkha Edition in India. Inspired by the legacy of the Gorkha Regiment, the new edition pays tribute to generations of courage, discipline and resilience while retaining the motorcycle’s timeless character and authentic riding experience. With its signature upright riding posture and refined J-series engine, the Classic 350 Gorkha Edition retains the design and riding experience that have made the motorcycle one of Royal Enfield’s most iconic models. It is priced at J2,10,684 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).
Maruti Suzuki FRONX achieves 2 lakh exports record
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The writer is a freelance auto expert who hosts TV shows and anchors the YouTube channel ‘CARKADUVA’