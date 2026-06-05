SAUVE AND STEADY

For over two decades, the Honda City has remained the benchmark in India’s mid-size sedan segment. Even as SUVs dominated the market, the City managed to retain its appeal through a blend of elegance, comfort, reliability and driving refinement.

Six years after the launch of the fifth-generation model, Honda has now introduced a comprehensive update to keep the sedan fresh and competitive. Here are my impressions:

EXTERIOR

Without altering the character of the elegant sedan, Honda has given the City a sharper and more contemporary look. The thick chrome bar at the front has made way for a connected light bar, a honeycomb-pattern black grille and sleeker headlamps.

The Honda logo is now positioned above the light bar at bonnet level, lending the front fascia a cleaner appearance.

The tail lamps have also been mildly redesigned, while the new dual-tone alloy wheels add freshness to the profile. The sportier styling has increased the overall length of the car by 3.4cm.