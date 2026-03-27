Vrooming in style

The competition in the mid-size SUV segment is tight now. And to compete, Maruti Suzuki has two cars. Even after bringing in the Grand Vitara, the largest car manufacturer couldn’t outplay the market leader, the Hyundai Creta. And last September, they introduced the Victoris, based on the same platform as Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder.
The Victoris also bagged the Indian Car of the Year Award. However, the hype is focused on the strong hybrid version; for many, the normal petrol version (mild hybrid) is the most suitable one. So, I decided to use it for a pretty long time and see its real worth.
I drove the manual-gear top variant for over 1,000 kilometres. Here I share my experiences and observations.
First, a little background. Victoris comes with the same engine options as Grand Vitara and Hyryder. The 1.5L strong hybrid combines a 1.5-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine (92.45 PS/122 Nm) with an AC synchronous motor (80 PS/141 Nm) for a total system output of 116 PS. It uses an e-CVT transmission and features three driving modes: Eco, Normal, and Power.
The 1.5L mild hybrid features a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder K15C engine producing 103 PS and 137-139 Nm of torque. It is paired with a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic, available in both 2WD and AWD configurations.
The next, the 1.5L S-CNG has a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine to produce 88 PS and 121.5 Nm of torque. It is available with a five-speed manual transmission.
Its automatic top variant is the first Maruti Suzuki car to get Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS). Also, Victoris scored a five-star rating in Bharat and Global NCAP tests.
Let’s take a detailed look.
The beaut
The sharp design language in the front of the car definitely attracts many eyes on the street. Segmented LED daytime running lamps and a chiselled bumper, with a wide air dam, are the main visual elements at the front.
There are strong character lines along the sides. The squared wheel arches with plastic cladding also give a muscular look. In certain angles, it looks like an elongated Brezza.
Connected tail lamps are the signature at the rear. The blackened roof line that slopes towards the rear imparts a longer look to the car. The indicator lights are tiny and placed at the end of the tail lamp strip.
Spacious cabin
My model is decked up in ivory and black. The dashboard is layered, with the infotainment screen standing atop. There are physical toggle switches for AC and a rotary knob for the volume. And, for the first time, Maruti gets a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster.
The new steering wheel features physical buttons. Seats are comfortable and supportive. However, fitting three passengers in the rear row is not an easy task.
Front seats are ventilated. With the sunroof, the cabin looks airy and spacious. The petrol version has the most user-friendly boot space. As Victoris come without spare wheels, that slot is also available as luggage space. (Spare wheel is available as an accessory).
Refined performance
The 103hp engine, coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox, offers refined performance. It is not for the sports enthusiasts out there, but for day-to-day drives. The performance is linear. And quick overtakes need planned gear shifts. Overall, the predictability of the power train helps.
Light clutch and precise gear shifts make driving an easy task.
The average fuel efficiency during my drive was 14.1 km. I drove around both the highways and the city to verify the figure. For reference, the ARAI-certified figure is 21 kmpl.
The verdict
The manual variants are priced in the band of Rs 10.50 lakh to 16 lakh. For someone who is budget-conscious and doesn’t drive much, the Petrol Manual is the easiest option in the Victoris portfolio.
Car of the year
Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced that its all-new SUV Victoris has been awarded the ‘Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY)’. ICOTY is India’s most prestigious automotive award, judged by a panel comprising 12 leading magazines and 19 experts. This marks the third model and fifth overall win for Maruti Suzuki.
TVS launches ORBITER V1
TVS Motor Company has introduced Orbiter V1 with 1.8 kWh as the most accessible electric scooter in the company’s lineup. The company also introduced Battery-As-A-Service (BaaS) across its EV portfolio. With the addition of TVS Orbiter V1 and BaaS, its EV scooter range now starts at Rs 49,999 (ex-showroom Delhi). Customers who prefer the TVS Orbiter V1 without BaaS, can purchase it at Rs 84,500 (ex-showroom Delhi, inclusive of PM e-Drive). With this launch, the TVS Orbiter range is now available in two variants — V1 with 1.8 kWh and V2 with 3.1 kWh. Designed for city commuting, the Orbiter V1 delivers a certified IDC range of 86km and supports 0–80% charging in approximately two hours and 20 minutes.
NEW RENAULT DUSTER LAUNCHED
Renault India has launched the all-new Renault Duster, with turbo petrol prices starting at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Turbo TCe 160 delivers 163 PS and 280 Nm, paired with either a six-speed wet-clutch DCT calibrated for Indian conditions or a six-speed manual transmission.
Customers can access a special introductory price of Rs 10.29 lakh till March 31 through its pre-booking programme. The strong hybrid combines a 1.8-litre engine with a 1.4 kWh battery, enabling up to 80% EV driving in city conditions.
NEW SKODA KUSHAQ
Škoda Auto India has announced prices and the start of customer deliveries for the upgraded new Kushaq. With segment-first technologies like an all-new eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission, the new Kushaq 1.0 TSI and new Kushaq 1.5 TSI both follow Škoda Auto India’s strategy of making European engineering and five-star safety more accessible on Indian roads. The new Kushaq 1.0 TSI range begins at Rs 10,69,000. Targeted at performance-enthusiasts, the new Kushaq 1.5 TSI with the much acclaimed seven-speed DSG is available from Rs 18,79,000.