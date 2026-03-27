Vrooming in style

The competition in the mid-size SUV segment is tight now. And to compete, Maruti Suzuki has two cars. Even after bringing in the Grand Vitara, the largest car manufacturer couldn’t outplay the market leader, the Hyundai Creta. And last September, they introduced the Victoris, based on the same platform as Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder.

The Victoris also bagged the Indian Car of the Year Award. However, the hype is focused on the strong hybrid version; for many, the normal petrol version (mild hybrid) is the most suitable one. So, I decided to use it for a pretty long time and see its real worth.

I drove the manual-gear top variant for over 1,000 kilometres. Here I share my experiences and observations.

First, a little background. Victoris comes with the same engine options as Grand Vitara and Hyryder. The 1.5L strong hybrid combines a 1.5-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine (92.45 PS/122 Nm) with an AC synchronous motor (80 PS/141 Nm) for a total system output of 116 PS. It uses an e-CVT transmission and features three driving modes: Eco, Normal, and Power.

The 1.5L mild hybrid features a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder K15C engine producing 103 PS and 137-139 Nm of torque. It is paired with a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic, available in both 2WD and AWD configurations.

The next, the 1.5L S-CNG has a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine to produce 88 PS and 121.5 Nm of torque. It is available with a five-speed manual transmission.

Its automatic top variant is the first Maruti Suzuki car to get Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS). Also, Victoris scored a five-star rating in Bharat and Global NCAP tests.

Let’s take a detailed look.