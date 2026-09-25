Big, Bold & Based

MG Motor India has been among the front-runners in electric mobility in India. From mini electric cars and mid-size EVs, they are now entering the premium SUV space with the Hector Tomahawk.
Recently, I drove the Tomahawk around Kochi roads to see how it performs.
First sight
It is big. That’s the first thing you notice — the way it occupies space and stands proud.
The prefix Hector doesn’t mean that it is an electric version of the MG Hector SUV. I think it will soon be known simply as Tomahawk.
Tomahawk is built on the new MG platform, suitable for different power trains. A plug-in-hybrid version of Tomahawk is also coming soon.
The design is clean, no drama. LED projector headlamps with DRLs are connected by a gloss black strip, not a light bar. The MG logo in the middle is illuminated. Air vents are at the bottom of the bumper. That means not a shouting front fascia. It is grand in its simplicity.
Eighteen-inch alloys, plastic-clad wheel arches and clean panels with some strong creases mark the profile view. The pillars and roof area are black, again adding to the lengthy feel.
Dynamic LED taillights complement the rear bumper. The tail lamps are also not connected by a light bar. The tailgate is powered. Overall, the vehicle looks like a crossover SUV, sitting between an MPV and SUV.
The Cabin
Let’s look inside now. Here, a very pleasant colour scheme welcomes us. The almond brown upholstery and carbon black panels add to the roominess.
While we can feel the 4.745 metre overall length from outside, here we experience the space unlocked by a 2.81 metre wheelbase. It offers ample legroom in the front and second-row seats.
I drove around the 5-seater version, and I can vouch for its comfort. Even the second-row seats have a recline facility. Also, it comes with a massive 610-litre boot space. The front seats are ventilated, but the MG could have added the feature for the second row too.
A huge 15.6-inch touchscreen is at the centre of the infotainment. Though buttons are available for basic AC functions, the touchscreen handles all relevant selections. The driver information display is not big. And the 8.8-inch screen displays info in small fonts.
The soft padded steering wheel is nice to hold. The seats are also soft and supportive. The position and large glass area ensure all-round visibility. The panoramic sunroof adds to the roomy feel. Unlike smaller MG cars, the Tomahawk can be started with a push-button.
The drive selector is on the steering column, and the centre console area is fully designed as utility space. A wireless charging pad is also available. The 10-speaker infinity audio system is of high quality.
The Safety
The Tomahawk is equipped with ADAS Level 2. I was able to check adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and automatic emergency braking. Six airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, and a 360-degree camera boost our confidence.
The Performance
This behemoth comes with a front-axle-mounted motor powered by a 69.2kWh LFP battery pack. Its peak power is 201 hp and torque is 310 Nm.
Tomahawk is not eager to jump once we unleash it. It gathers momentum smoothly. Though it is a pretty huge vehicle, we can easily manoeuvre it in a city, even on busy roads, thanks to the steering comfort.
There are drive modes to suit different situations — Eco, Standard, Sport and Custom. There are also four regen modes — Standard, Comfort, Strong and Intelligent.
Sadly, single-pedal driving is not possible as none of the regen modes helps the car brake that fast.
From my test drive data, the battery range will be near 400km in real-life conditions. The claimed figure is 517km.
The Verdict
Tomahawk genuinely offers a comfortable journey, with its well-sorted manners, space and features.
There are three seven-seater variants too, apart from the five-seat version, which is available in a single variant. The third row of the seven-seater version is suitable only for kids.
The Price
Seven-seater variants: Rs 19.50 lakh, Rs 22 lakh and Rs 23.50 lakh (Ex-showroom) Five-seater variant: Rs 23 lakh. Battery-as-a-Service option is available too.
Tomahawk competes with a bunch of SUVs and MPVs, and it is a strong car with a predictable driving nature. Tomahawk can be a good choice for anyone looking for a large EV.
Highlights
Price: Starts at K13.99 lakh under the BaaS programme
Battery: 69.2 kWh
Range: Claimed range of 517km on a single charge.
Powertrain: 150 kW of power and 310 Nm of torque. 0 to 100 kmph in 8.2 seconds
Tallest and longest in its segment: 4,745 mm L, 1,850 mm W & 1,770 mm H
Wheelbase: 2,810 mm
Display: Largest-in-class 15.6-inch HD
Colours: 7 signature shades, and two dual-tone options
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Mahindra Thar OG
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Hyundai Bayon
Hyundai has announced the commencement of bookings for its upcoming Bayon, a tech-enabled SUV. Bayon’s in-built generative AI voice assistant offers an intelligent mobility experience, enabling more natural and intuitive interactions between driver and vehicle. It is powered by the Hyundai petrol powertrain with Manual and IVT transmission options. Customers can book the Bayon online through Hyundai’s official website or at any authorised dealership with a booking amount of D11,000. The delivery timeline will be revealed during the launch.