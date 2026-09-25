Big, Bold & Based

MG Motor India has been among the front-runners in electric mobility in India. From mini electric cars and mid-size EVs, they are now entering the premium SUV space with the Hector Tomahawk.

Recently, I drove the Tomahawk around Kochi roads to see how it performs.

First sight

It is big. That’s the first thing you notice — the way it occupies space and stands proud.

The prefix Hector doesn’t mean that it is an electric version of the MG Hector SUV. I think it will soon be known simply as Tomahawk.

Tomahawk is built on the new MG platform, suitable for different power trains. A plug-in-hybrid version of Tomahawk is also coming soon.

The design is clean, no drama. LED projector headlamps with DRLs are connected by a gloss black strip, not a light bar. The MG logo in the middle is illuminated. Air vents are at the bottom of the bumper. That means not a shouting front fascia. It is grand in its simplicity.

Eighteen-inch alloys, plastic-clad wheel arches and clean panels with some strong creases mark the profile view. The pillars and roof area are black, again adding to the lengthy feel.

Dynamic LED taillights complement the rear bumper. The tail lamps are also not connected by a light bar. The tailgate is powered. Overall, the vehicle looks like a crossover SUV, sitting between an MPV and SUV.