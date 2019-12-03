Home Business

Ather Energy to set up manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu

E-scooter start-up Ather Energy, which was incubated in IIT-Madras, will set up a new manufacturing unit sprawling over 4,00,000 square feet at Hosur in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 03rd December 2019 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: E-scooter start-up Ather Energy, which was incubated in IIT-Madras, will set up a new manufacturing unit sprawling over 4,00,000 square feet at Hosur in Tamil Nadu.The company recently signed a memorandum of understanding in this regard with the Tamil Nadu government. The new unit will see an investment of `635 crore and will help the company scale up its production.

Along with electric vehicle production, the upcoming unit will also cater to the company’s lithium-ion battery manufacturing. The new plant will create a number of job opportunities in the region. The company said that over 4,000 employees will be trained in requisite skills in the electric vehicle sector in the next five years.

Tamil Nadu recently launched its Electric Vehicle Policy, and the upcoming project is supported under the policy. According to the state industry department officials, the project will help in attracting more EV companies to the state.

Tarun Mehta, chief executive officer, Ather Energy, said, “Ather is rapidly scaling up and we need to expand our production capacity to meet growing demand. Tamil Nadu has been a hub for automobile manufacturing, and they have been working closely with us in their effort to build an EV ecosystem. A manufacturing facility at Hosur was an ideal choice considering that it is close to our R&D facilities in Bengaluru and most of the existing and potential future supply base is operating in the region. The availability of a built-up option of our desired scale and proximity helped in the decision-making”.

A senior official from the state said that a dedicated strategy to address the price of EVs, public charging infrastructure and investment in EV manufacturing and charging infrastructure was required to promote adoption of EVs in the state and these issues had been properly taken care of in the EV Policy.
Tamil Nadu’s EV policy includes 100 per cent road tax exemption for all types of EVs, capital subsidies, reimbursement of State GST, subsidy on land cost and special incentives for job-creating EV projects.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ather
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp