Home Business

Mumbai Police arrests three directors of PMC Bank

Jagdish Mookhey, Mukti Bavisi and Trupti Bane were arrested following extensive interrogation in connection with credit facilities provided by the bank to HDIL.

Published: 03rd December 2019 11:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 11:09 PM   |  A+A-

PMC Bank. (Photo | PTI)

PMC Bank depositors protesting outside RBI. (File| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested three directors of Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank in connection with the ongoing probe of a Rs 4,355 crore scam.

It took the number of persons arrested in the case to 12.

Jagdish Mookhey, Mukti Bavisi and Trupti Bane were arrested following extensive interrogation in connection with credit facilities provided by the bank to Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) and its group companies, an EOW official said.

Mookhey was a director of the bank and member of its audit committee since 2005, whereas Bavisi was director and member of its loans and advances committee since 2011, he said.

Trupti Bane was member of the loan recovery committee for the period between 2010 to 2015, and of loans and advances committee since 2015, the official said.

The trio will be produced before a court on Wednesday.

On November 16, the EOW had arrested another director, Rajneet Singh, son of former BJP MLA Sardar Tara Singh.

Those arrested earlier included three top bank officials and two promoters of real estate group HDIL -- Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan -- and auditors.

The EOW suspects a nexus between some of the accused and HDIL, whose mammoth loan defaults are said to have caused a liquidity crisis at the bank, leading to appointment of administrator by RBI and restrictions on withdrawal of funds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PMC Bank PMC Bank Scam Mumbai Police
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp