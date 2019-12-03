Home Business

Two-wheeler sales slump in November 

The only company that reported positive growth in November was Suzuki Motorcycle 

Published: 03rd December 2019 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

The ongoing economic slowdown, especially in rural India and attempts to clear old inventories before BS-VI auto emission compliant scooters and motorcycles are brought into the market saw a significant fall in sales of two-wheelers in November.

India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp  reported a 15.31 per cent year-on-year decline in total sales to 5,16,775 units in November, while TVS Motor Company sold 266,582 units in November 2019 as against 319,965 units in corresponding period last year.

In the domestic market, Hero’s sales were down by 15.82 per cent to 5,05,994 units in November, while TVS’s domestic sales slumped 26.52 per cent to 1,91,222 units. 

TVS Motor said November’s weak sales were partly because of adjustment of BS-IV units to BS-VI and shifting of Diwali season to an earlier month. Hero MotorCorp added that record festive retail sales in October partly led to lower despatches of two wheelers in November.

Hero MotoCorp also said it had scaled up the production of its BS-VI vehicles, while stopping production of more than 50 variants of its BS-IV range of products in an effort to migrate completely to the new emission era. Hero has already commenced retail sales of BS-VI compliant motorcycle, Splendor iSmart with fuel injection technology.

India’s second largest two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India reported total sales of 3,96,366 units in November 2019 as against 4,18,362 units sold in November 2018. The company’s domestic sales declined by around five per cent to 3,73,250 units.

Similarly, Pune-based Bajaj Auto reported a decline of 11.5 per cent in its November domestic sales to  2,07,775 units as against 2,34,818 units in the year-ago month. A jump of 17 per cent in export, however, helped the company to report a marginal dip of 0.9 per cent in total sales at 403,223 units during the month. 

Niche motorcyles maker Royal Enfield too reported sales of 60,411 units during the month as against 65,744 units in the corresponding month previous year.

Meanwhile, the only two-wheeler maker that reported positive growth in the month of November was Suzuki Motorcycle India. 

The Japanese player registered monthly sales of 69,755 units in November 2019, up 23.39 per cent when compared to 56,531 units sold in the same month in 2018. The number includes both domestic as well as export numbers.

HMSI sales dropped by around 5 per cent
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) reported total sales of 3,96,366 units in November 2019 as against 4,18,362 units sold in November 2018. Its domestic sales declined by around 5 per cent to 3,73,250

Bajaj Auto reported a decline of 11.5 per cent 
Bajaj Auto reported a drop of 11.5 per cent in its November domestic sales to 2,07,775 units as against 2,34,818 units in the year-ago month. A jump of 17 per cent in export, however, helped the company to report a marginal dip of 0.9 per cent

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Two wheeler sales
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp