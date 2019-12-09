Home Business

EU announces billions of euros in subsidies for electric batteries

Batteries represent 40 percent of the cost of an electric car and are currently manufactured by companies in South Korea, China and Japan.

Published: 09th December 2019 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

European Union headquarters.

European Union headquarters. (File photo | AP)

By AFP

The EU's powerful anti-trust authority on Monday approved billions of euros in subsidies from seven member states as Europe seeks to make up lost ground in batteries.

The move is part of a big push led by Germany and France to prepare Europe for the emergence of electric cars, as gas combustible engines are phased out over climate change concerns.

The European car industry employs over 10 million people and the EU is deeply concerned about Europe's dependence in a highly strategy sector on car batteries from Asia.

Batteries represent 40 percent of the cost of an electric car and are currently manufactured by companies in South Korea, China and Japan.

The mega subsidy of 3.2 billion euros ($3.5 billion) from Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Belgium, Sweden and Finland will go to a consortium of 17 companies and will help generate an extra five billion euros in private investment, a statement said.

The European Commission, the EU's executive and anti-trust enforcer, usually holds a strict line against state subsidies, but in 2014 gave more leeway for countries to back strategic transnational projects.

"I am delighted that the Commission has verified and authorised the first major battery project in Europe in just a few weeks," said German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier in a statement.

This is "a great success for Germany and Europe," he added.

The wave of new subsidies are part of something called the European Battery Alliance, a rare effort by Brussels to centralise industrial policy.

The campaign, launched in 2017, was designed to entice European industry to create a so-called "Airbus of batteries", in reference to the aviation giant that was born from wide array of semi-private companies a generation ago.

Companies involved in the battery projects include German car giant BMW and chemical multinationals BASF and Solvay.

"The emergence of the European battery industry will contribute to the achievement of the objective set by the European Union to become the first carbon-neutral continent by 2050," said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

The battery greenlight comes just days before the EU commission announces its Green New Deal agenda, that includes an ambition to achieve carbon neutrality as well as boost climate-friendly investment.

To come to fruition, the Green New Deal will require EU member states to further open national coffers, a prospect that has already received resistance from the Germany, the Netherlands and other wealthy northern states.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Electric car Green cars Green energy
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp