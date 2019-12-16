Premier India Bearings opens new office in Chennai

By Express News Service

Industrial bearings distributor Premier India Bearings Ltd (PIBL) has opened a new office at Chennai.

The new office that consolidates all corporate and sales functions will now serve as the company’s South India headquarters. It is a key milestone towards integrating and establishing one strong entity and the new office will help in strengthening business, PIBL said.

The new office is located at Thambu Chetty Street and is designed as per Premier’s new work philosophy and offers employees a modern work environment — connected, open and productive; it promotes a culture of collaboration and creativity, the company said.

The inauguration of the new structure was done by Marcus Eisenhuth, president, Industrial Europe, Schaeffler; and Harsha Kadam, MD, Schaeffler India. Representatives from major industrial houses were present on the occasion.

“This is a momentous milestone for us as we continue our journey with Schaeffler India, leveraging our synergies and opportunities into the southern market,” said Surendra Choraria, founder chairman, Premier India Bearings.