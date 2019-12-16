Home Business

Premier India Bearings opens new office in Chennai

The new office that consolidates all corporate and sales functions will now serve as the company’s South India headquarters.

Published: 16th December 2019 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Premier India Bearings Ltd.

By Express News Service

Industrial bearings distributor Premier India Bearings Ltd (PIBL) has opened a new office at Chennai.
The new office that consolidates all corporate and sales functions will now serve as the company’s South India headquarters. It is a key milestone towards integrating and establishing one strong entity and the new office will help in strengthening business, PIBL said.

The new office is located at Thambu Chetty Street and is designed as per Premier’s new work philosophy and offers employees a modern work environment — connected, open and productive; it promotes a culture of collaboration and creativity, the company said.

The inauguration of the new structure was done by Marcus Eisenhuth, president, Industrial Europe, Schaeffler; and Harsha Kadam, MD, Schaeffler India. Representatives from major industrial houses were present on the occasion.

“This is a momentous milestone for us as we continue our journey with Schaeffler India, leveraging our synergies and opportunities into the southern market,” said Surendra Choraria, founder chairman, Premier India Bearings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Premier India Bearings Ltd PIBL Thambu Chetty Street
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp