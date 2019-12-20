Home Business

Pratt & Whitney appoints Ashmita Sethi as India MD

Indian carriers IndiGo and GoAir are facing a monumental deadline to replace all the unmodified P&W engines on their A320neo planes by January 31.

Published: 20th December 2019 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Pratt & Whitney (India) MD Ashmit Sethi

Pratt & Whitney (India) MD Ashmit Sethi

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: American  aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney (P&W) on Thursday announced the appointment of Ashmita Sethi to the position of managing director for India. The fresh appointment comes at a time when P&W is facing challenges in the domestic and international markets over repeated technical glitches on its engine mounted over Airbus’ A320neo aircraft.

Indian carriers IndiGo and GoAir are facing a monumental deadline to replace all the unmodified P&W engines on their A320neo planes by January 31, as regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation has taken a stern approach to fix mid-air turbulences on planes. Recently, European Union Aviation Safety Agency also issued a fresh warning about a potential dual engine-failure on Airbus A320neo family planes with P&W engine.

In June this year, IndiGo moved away from P&W and placed a $20 billion order with CFM International for LEAP-1A engines to power its future fleet of 280 Airbus A320neo and A321neo planes, following a spate of technical snags.

“As P&W’s seniormost incountry leader, Sethi will provide strategic direction for the company’s growth and business goals in India, and drive all of Pratt & Whitney’s operations in India, including customer relations and support, the company’s Customer Training Centre in Hyderabad, communications and government affairs,” P&W stated. Sethi comes with more than 20 years of experience in the defence and aerospace industry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pratt and Whitney Airbus A320 Ashmita Sethi Airbus IndiGo GoAir
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp