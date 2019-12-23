Home Business

Cable operators remove Zee channels in TN

By Express News Service

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on Sunday said it has received several complaints from its viewers in the Tamil Nadu market that several cable operators have removed Zee television channels from their offerings, even though customers have paid for these channels as part of their monthly subscriptions.
Complaints of Zee channels being removed by cable operators such as SCV, VK Digital and state government-owned Arasu Cable TV began appearing on social media from Friday. “It’s disheartening to see #ZeeTamil being disconnected by few cable operators abruptly. Hope they bring back it soon,” entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala had tweeted on Saturday. Zee Tamil is a major entertainment channel in the Tamil television segment.

Meanwhile, ZEEL released a statement saying that all of its television channels in Tamil Nadu are fully operational across cable and DTH operators. “ZEEL has issued all the required communications to its esteemed viewers informing and urging them to approach their respective cable operators with a request to reactivate the channels,” it said.

