Home Business

Government imposes minimum import price of Rs 200 per kg on peas

It also said that the imports are allowed only through Kolkata sea port. Cost, Insurance, and Freight (CIF) is a term used in global trade parlance.

Published: 23rd December 2019 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has imposed a minimum import price of Rs 200 per kg on all kinds of peas, a move which could help in curbing cheaper imports and boost local prices.

"Import of peas including yellow peas, green peas, dun peas and kaspa peas is restricted and import subject to MIP of Rs 200 CIF per kilogram," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) has said in a notification.

It also said that the imports are allowed only through Kolkata sea port. Cost, Insurance, and Freight (CIF) is a term used in global trade parlance.

Minimum import price (MIP) is a temporary measure to provide protection to domestic farmers from predatory pricing of imports.

Below this price, import of the commodity is not be allowed. DGFT is an arm of the commerce ministry which frames rules related to exports and imports. The ministry has time and again imposed import restrictions on peas.

India is the largest producer of pulses in the world. The target for pulses production is 24 million tonnes for 2018-19, marginally up from 23.95 million tonnes in 2017-18.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Government Peas Import price
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Film actors and other artistes conduct anti-CAA rally in Kochi on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Hundreds, including filmstars and theatre artists, take to streets against CAA in Kochi
Buy water generated from air for Rs 2 at Secunderabad station
Gallery
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp