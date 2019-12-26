Home Business

Airtel Payments Bank enables 24x7 NEFT transfers

Launched in January 2017, Airtel Payments Bank has a physical presence in all 29 states of the country through its 500,000-plus banking points.

Published: 26th December 2019 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

Airtel Payments Bank

Airtel Payments Bank

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Airtel Payments Bank on Thursday said it has enabled 24x7 NEFT transfers in line with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) guidelines.

Airtel Payments Bank customers will now be able to use the National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) facility at any time of the day. The facility will be available to customers on a 24x7 basis even on holidays enabling then to receive or send funds to any bank from anywhere, anytime, the Bank said.

Airtel Payments Bank customers can transfer funds via NEFT using the banking section of the Airtel Thanks app or the website of Airtel Payments Bank. They need to select the 'Transfer Money' option followed by 'transfer to Bank'. A screen to register the beneficiary will appear. Once the beneficiary registration process is completed, the customer can easily transfer the money.

Airtel Payments Bank Chief Operating Officer Ganesh Ananthanarayanan said: "We are committed to providing customers with efficient and smooth banking experience. We welcome the RBI mandate as it will allow our customers to easily transfer the money to any bank account at any time using NEFT mode. This will add to the overall online banking experience for the customers."

Launched in January 2017, Airtel Payments Bank has a physical presence in all 29 states of the country through its 500,000-plus banking points. Out of these, over 60,000 focus on insurance and pension products in an attempt to reach the underserved. India's first payments bank has a user base of over 40 million customers.

The RBI earlier this month said Airtel Bank customers will be able to transfer funds through NEFT around the clock on all days including weekends and holidays from December 16. After the usual banking hours, these transactions are set to be automated initiated using 'Straight Through Processing (STP)' modes by the banks.

According to the bank, the existing discipline for crediting the beneficiary's account or returning the transaction within 2 hours of settlement to the originating bank will also continue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NEFT Airtel Airtel payments bank Reserve Bank of India RBI
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Hum honge kamyab: Anti-CAA Protesters sing in Bangalore
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
These children were buried neck-deep during solar eclipse in this Karnataka village
Gallery
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp