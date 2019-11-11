More hassles for e-tailers as traders up ante against predatory pricing

Bismah Malik By

E-commerce giants, Amazon and Flipkart are likely to be brought under enhanced government regulations after various trader associations have accused them of “predatory pricing” and flouting the foreign direct investment norms.

The traders have questioned the reported huge losses incurred by the online marketplaces to the tune of thousands of crores, which they alleged is due to the deep discounts on the products. Amazon has reported a loss of Rs 5,685 crore in FY19 whereas Flipkart recorded a loss of Rs 3,863.8 crore as per the regulatory filings of both the companies.

The Confederation of Indian Traders (CAIT) has said that the predatory pricing on the products during the festival season has decreased the sales of retailers by 50 per cent as well as led to huge GST revenue loss for the government.

“How are these foreign companies able to sustain if they are reporting staggering losses every year and claiming to do a huge number of sales? The kind of money they are pumping in their wholesale and online marketplace divisions is enormous and no small or big homegrown retailer would be able to compete with that,” a member of the CAIT told this publication on condition of anonymity.

The CAIT has announced a protest from November 10 and said that besides submitting the memorandums to the parliamentarians, the protests would be organised simultaneously in many cities.

The CAIT in a written complaint to Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) have alleged that Amazon and Flipkart have resorted to deep discounting, preferential treatment to sellers, controlling inventories and other unethical practices in the last festival period due to which the offline sales of retailers have reduced by 50 per cent.

The DPIIT is currently examining the response from both the e-tailers with regard to the allegations made against them, sources said. Both Amazon and Flipkart have maintained that the losses shown in their reports to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs is due to huge investments made in technology and expansion of workforce.

“The commerce ministry and DPIIT may formulate a more stringent e-commerce policy, barring online market places from resorting to deep discounting,” sources said.

CAIT to launch agitation

Confederation of All India Traders said the protest against Amazon and Flipkart will begin from November 13 and continue till January 10, 2020. A National Protest Day will be held on November 20 and dharna will be organised in more than 500 cities.