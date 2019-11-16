Home Business

Two IndiGo pilots lose flying licence over runway incursion

NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator DGCA has suspended the flying licence of two pilots of IndiGo airline for three months for a runway incursion at Chennai airport.

On July 14 this year, the pilots of a Chennai to Ahmedabad flight were asked by the Chennai Air Control (ATC) to stop at runway holding point before taking off but the pilots crossed the point.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in its probe report said the incident violated the DGCA advisory circular which "states that flight crews should use a continuous loop process for actively monitoring and updating their progress and location during taxi."

"This includes knowing the aircraft's present location and mentally calculating the next location on the route that will require increased attention. The above action of the crew jeopardised the safety of the aircraft and passengers," said the DGCA in its probe report.

The DGCA issued show-cause notices to the pilots seeking an explanation in writing as to why action should not be taken against (them) for "endangering the safety of aircraft and passengers on board".

"The pilot-in-command accepted his mistake, following which the regulator suspended both the pilots' flying licences for three months," said the DGCA.

Earlier in October, the flying licences of two IndiGo pilots were suspended for another incident of runway incursion at Delhi airport.

