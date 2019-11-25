Home Business

Madras High Court restrains BPCL employees in Tamil Nadu from going on strike

Raising objections to the move, over 20 different employees unions of BPCL called for a nationwide strike.

Published: 25th November 2019 10:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 10:50 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar/EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday restrained employees of the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited in Tamil Nadu from going on a strike on November 28-29 to protest against the Centre's decision to privatise the corporation.

Passing interim orders on a petition from BPCL Managing Director M V Shenoy seeking to declare the strike call as illegal, Justice SM Subramaniam also directed the police to provide security to the premises of the public sector company in the state as prayed.

The Union cabinet had on November 20 gave its nod to the plan to sell governments 53 per cent stake in BPCL saying the resources unlocked by disinvestment would be used to fund public welfare benefits.

Raising objections to the move, over 20 different employees unions of BPCL called for a nationwide strike.

Following this, BPCL management filed the petitions saying employees unions of such public-sector companies must give at least six-day notice to the management before resorting to a strike as per the Industrial Disputes Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BPCL Madras high court Bharat Petroleum
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp