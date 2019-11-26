Home Business

Vistara and SBI launch co-branded credit card service

The service lets users avail benefits like free cancellations, lounge access, and extra frequent flyer points.

Published: 26th November 2019 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Vistara

Vistara airlines (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: SBI Card and full-service carrier Vistara on Tuesday launched two premium co-branded credit cards to let passengers avail benefits like free cancellations, lounge access and extra frequent flyer points.

"The two variants of the 'Club Vistara SBI' card come with several benefits and privileges, such as complimentary Club Vistara Silver/Base tier membership, welcome tickets on Vistara's domestic network, one-class upgrade voucher (and) free cancellation on Vistara bookings," a press release by the airline said.

Other benefits include "travel insurance protection, lounge access vouchers, complimentary membership to priority pass programme, and attractive rewards on reaching milestone spends," it added. State Bank of India (SBI) owns 74 per cent stake in SBI Card, while US-based private equity firm Carlyle group owns the remaining 26 per cent.

In order to get "Club Vistara SBI Card PRIME" for a year, a passenger would have to pay Rs 2,999 plus GST. Similarly, to get "Club Vistara SBI Card" for a year, one has to pay Rs 1,499 plus GST charges. "Club Vistara SBI Card PRIME" holders would earn nine Club Vistara (CV) Points for every Rs 100 spent on flight ticket bookings with Vistara.

A PRIME card-owner would get complimentary annual CV silver tier membership, one lounge access voucher, one class-upgrade voucher, priority waitlist clearance, priority airport check-in at premium economy counter and an extra check-in baggage allowance of 5 kg.

They would also get a free one-way premium economy class ticket on Vistara's domestic network as welcome benefit and on renewal each year.

Moreover, as per the statement, PRIME card-holders would be permitted six cancellations of flight tickets that were booked on Vistara channels - website, app etc. "Club Vistara SBI Card holders would earn eight CV Points for every Rs 100 spent on flight ticket booking, get four free cancellations for flight tickets booked on Vistara channels," the release said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Club Vistara SBI air vistara SBI Vistara credit card
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Save Water: If not for us at least for them | Awareness Video
At 103, this granny gave class IV exam and wants to study more
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp