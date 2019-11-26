Vistara and SBI launch co-branded credit card service

By PTI

NEW DELHI: SBI Card and full-service carrier Vistara on Tuesday launched two premium co-branded credit cards to let passengers avail benefits like free cancellations, lounge access and extra frequent flyer points.

"The two variants of the 'Club Vistara SBI' card come with several benefits and privileges, such as complimentary Club Vistara Silver/Base tier membership, welcome tickets on Vistara's domestic network, one-class upgrade voucher (and) free cancellation on Vistara bookings," a press release by the airline said.

Other benefits include "travel insurance protection, lounge access vouchers, complimentary membership to priority pass programme, and attractive rewards on reaching milestone spends," it added. State Bank of India (SBI) owns 74 per cent stake in SBI Card, while US-based private equity firm Carlyle group owns the remaining 26 per cent.

In order to get "Club Vistara SBI Card PRIME" for a year, a passenger would have to pay Rs 2,999 plus GST. Similarly, to get "Club Vistara SBI Card" for a year, one has to pay Rs 1,499 plus GST charges. "Club Vistara SBI Card PRIME" holders would earn nine Club Vistara (CV) Points for every Rs 100 spent on flight ticket bookings with Vistara.

A PRIME card-owner would get complimentary annual CV silver tier membership, one lounge access voucher, one class-upgrade voucher, priority waitlist clearance, priority airport check-in at premium economy counter and an extra check-in baggage allowance of 5 kg.

They would also get a free one-way premium economy class ticket on Vistara's domestic network as welcome benefit and on renewal each year.

Moreover, as per the statement, PRIME card-holders would be permitted six cancellations of flight tickets that were booked on Vistara channels - website, app etc. "Club Vistara SBI Card holders would earn eight CV Points for every Rs 100 spent on flight ticket booking, get four free cancellations for flight tickets booked on Vistara channels," the release said.