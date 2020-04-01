STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Will pay some employees in two parts: SpiceJet after announcing salary cuts

According to a senior official in SpiceJet, there were some employees who had got just a few thousand rupees in their bank accounts from the company as salary till now.

Published: 01st April 2020 12:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 12:26 AM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet

For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: SpiceJet said on Tuesday some staff, who are entitled to a flying or performance allowance, would be getting their salaries in two parts, hours after announcing a pay cut in March due to drastic fall in revenues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a senior official in SpiceJet, there were some employees who had got just a few thousand rupees in their bank accounts from the company as salary till now.

"A decision had been taken to credit the salaries of some employees, those who are entitled to a flying or performance allowance, in two parts," a SpiceJet spokesperson stated.

"The first part of the salaries was credited today and the second part will be credited on April 2, 2020."

Earlier in the day, SpiceJet said it had implemented a pay cut of up to 30 per cent for employees for March.

The airline's chairman and managing director, Ajay Singh, is taking the highest pay cut of 30 per cent.

The low-cost carrier said it was going to treat its employees as on "leave without pay" from March 25 to March 31 as the country is under a lockdown to combat the deadly COVID-19 (coronavirus disease).

"We have also ensured that our colleagues in the lowest pay grades remain unaffected by this decision. So, they won't be facing any pay cuts at all," the SpiceJet spokesperson said.

India has imposed a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of the COVID-19.

Domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this period.

Many other countries have taken similar measures.

In India, cargo flights, offshore helicopter operations, medical evacuation flights and flights that have gotten special approval from aviation regulator DGCA are permitted to operate during the flight ban.

In India, cargo flights, offshore helicopter operations, medical evacuation flights and flights, which have got special approval from aviation regulator Director General of Civil Aviation, are permitted to operate during the flight ban.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SpiceJet Coronavirus COVID-19 India Lockdown
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp