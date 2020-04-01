Will pay some employees in two parts: SpiceJet after announcing salary cuts

By PTI

NEW DELHI: SpiceJet said on Tuesday some staff, who are entitled to a flying or performance allowance, would be getting their salaries in two parts, hours after announcing a pay cut in March due to drastic fall in revenues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a senior official in SpiceJet, there were some employees who had got just a few thousand rupees in their bank accounts from the company as salary till now.

"A decision had been taken to credit the salaries of some employees, those who are entitled to a flying or performance allowance, in two parts," a SpiceJet spokesperson stated.

"The first part of the salaries was credited today and the second part will be credited on April 2, 2020."

Earlier in the day, SpiceJet said it had implemented a pay cut of up to 30 per cent for employees for March.

The airline's chairman and managing director, Ajay Singh, is taking the highest pay cut of 30 per cent.

The low-cost carrier said it was going to treat its employees as on "leave without pay" from March 25 to March 31 as the country is under a lockdown to combat the deadly COVID-19 (coronavirus disease).

"We have also ensured that our colleagues in the lowest pay grades remain unaffected by this decision. So, they won't be facing any pay cuts at all," the SpiceJet spokesperson said.

India has imposed a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of the COVID-19.

Domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this period.

Many other countries have taken similar measures.

In India, cargo flights, offshore helicopter operations, medical evacuation flights and flights, which have got special approval from aviation regulator Director General of Civil Aviation, are permitted to operate during the flight ban.