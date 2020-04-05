STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Toyota discontinues sale of Etios range, Corolla Altis in India

The company sold a total of 4.48 lakh Etios series vehicles in the domestic market, and exported 1.31 lakh units to other markets.

Published: 05th April 2020

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Japanese automaker Toyota has stopped sale of Etios range as well as Corolla Altis in India as it looks to free up production capacity at its plant to bring in new products with better technologies.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), the joint venture between Japanese auto major Toyota and Kirloskar Group, had introduced Etios sedan in 2010, followed by hatch version Etios Liva in 2011.

Similarly, it sold close to 1.16 lakh units of Corolla Altis in India since its launch in 2003.

"The month of March 2020 witnessed the last batch production of the Etios series as well as the Corolla Altis, bringing an end to the iconic journeys both the models have enjoyed in India," TKM Senior Vice President - Sales and Service Naveen Soni said when contacted over the matter.

He said the launch of the Etios range in the country represented a significant landmark for the company and the model remained popular with all types of customers, including fleet operators.

"Similarly, Corolla Altis also carved a niche for itself in the sedan segment. Both the models celebrated a successful run in the Indian market and it reflects in their sales performance," Soni noted.

Even as the two models complete their journey, the company remains committed to keep bringing in models as per the changing needs and requirements of the customers, he added.

"This transition is a part of Toyota's global product strategy to continue to service the ever-evolving needs of the customer through enhanced technologies and product offerings," Soni said.

The company's practice is to study the industry and its own customers to identify the key focus areas to meet the ever-changing needs, customer preferences and trends, he added.

"This also applies to cases when we have to discontinue an existing model to vacate plant capacity for advanced and better technologies to come in," Soni said.

The company's Bidadi (Karnataka)-based manufacturing facility has a total installed production capacity of 3.1 lakh units per annum.

With Etios and Corolla Altis gone, TKM range now comprises Fortuner, Camry Hybrid, Innova Crysta, Yaris, Glanza, and the newly launched premium MPV Vellfire.

