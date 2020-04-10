Airlines come together on Twitter to put on a show amid COVID-19 gloom

By PTI

NEW DELHI: These days being on ground is a wonderful thing, IndiGo.

Flying would not be the smart choice, what say GoAir? These are words from full service carrier Vistara, which was soon joined by AirAsia India, SpiceJet and Delhi airport on Twitter.

Amidst planes remaining grounded and gloom in the aviation sector due to the coronavirus pandemic, airlines, led by IndiGo, on Friday took to the microblogging site with humorous exchanges.

It all started with the country's largest airline IndiGo tweeting, "Hey @airvistara, not #flyinghigher these days we heard?"

Pat came the response from Vistara saying no and adding, "@IndiGo6E, these days being on-ground is a wonderful thing."

No @IndiGo6E, these days being on-ground is a wonderful thing. Flying would not be the ‘smart’ choice, what say @goairlinesindia? #StayingParkedStayingSafe — Vistara (@airvistara) April 10, 2020

To its query "flying would not be the smart choice, what say @goairlinesindia?", GoAir replied saying staying home is the safe feeling.

"We can hardly wait till everyone takes to the skies, coz at the moment it is not like #NowEveryoneCanFly right @AirAsiaIndian?," the airline said.

Totally, @airvistara! Staying home is the safe feeling! We can hardly wait till everyone takes to the skies, coz at the moment it's not like #NowEveryoneCanFly right, @AirAsiaIndian? #StayingParkedStayingSafe — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) April 10, 2020

Continuing the chain of reactions, AirAsia India tweeted saying absolutely, staying at home is the "Red Hot Spicy thing to do".

Absolutely @goairlinesindia, for now though, staying at home is the Red. Hot. Spicy thing to do! Isn't that right @flyspicejet?! #StayingParkedStayingSafe — AirAsia India (@AirAsiaIndian) April 10, 2020

Asking 'isn't that right?', the budget carrier tagged SpiceJet, which said, "good to know our thoughts match, like our colours!".

"Been a while since this bird flew out of her cage. But we're happy creating a safer tomorrow, today! Right @DelhiAirport?," SpiceJet tweeted.

@AirAsiaIndian, good to know our thoughts match, like our colours! Been a while since this bird flew out of her cage. But we’re happy creating a safer tomorrow, today! Right @DelhiAirport?#StayingParkedStayingSafe — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) April 10, 2020

Tagging all the four airlines, Delhi airport said the "Indian skies will be coloured with you soon but for now, thanks for giving us a reason to smile!" "Together in the skies, and together on ground too!," the airport said.

Agree with you @IndiGo6E @airvistara @goairlinesindia @AirAsiaIndian @flyspicejet, the Indian skies will be coloured with you soon but for now thanks for giving us a reason to smile! Together in the skies, and together on ground too! #WorkFromHub #StayingParkedStayingSafe — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) April 10, 2020

Commercial flights are suspended till April 14 amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb spreading of coronavirus infections.

Continuing the bonhomie online, Vistara said, "right now we are in a long distance relationship right IndiGo6E?", while GoAir said it is all about social distancing on ground but not at heart.