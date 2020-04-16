COVID-19 leaves private healthcare sector in financial distress, in need of stimulus: FICCI-EY study

By PTI

NEWDELHI: The private healthcare sector in the country is witnessing an unprecedented slowdown due to outbreak of coronavirus in India and the resultant lockdown, according to a FICCI-EY study.

"The pandemic has caused an adverse impact on the private healthcare sector resulting in 70-80 per cent drop in footfall, test volumes and 50-70 per cent drop in revenue in last ten days of March that is expected to sustain in month of April with continued lock down," the study said.

Possible ramp up will be gradual thereafter, taking at least three quarters for return to normalcy, according to the study titled 'COVID-19 impact assessment for private healthcare sector and key financial measures recommendations for the sector'.

"With an estimated impact of Rs 14,000-24,000 crore operating losses for the quarter, the sector would need liquidity infusion, indirect and direct tax benefits, and fixed cost subsidies from the government to address the disruption," the study said.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE COVERAGE OF COVID-19

According to FICCI Health Services Committee Chair Alok Roy, the financial distress accentuated by the coronavirus lockdown has forced several standalone and small nursing homes in tier II-III cities to pull down the shutters.

He added that many others are at high risk of closing down soon since their cash flows have dried up, due to steep decline in patient footfalls, and they are facing liquidity crisis for even sustaining their staff salaries.

"The private healthcare sector in India has stood beside the government firmly to contain the virus and is deeply committed to the war against COVID-19," said FICCI President Sangita Reddy.

ALSO READ| Availability of workforce is major concern amid COVID-19 lockdown: Godrej Consumer Products

However, there is an urgent need to consider the healthcare industry's triple burden - low financial performance in pre-coronavirus state; sharp drop in out-patient footfalls, diagnostic testing, elective surgeries and international patients across the sector is impacting cash flow; and the increased investments due to COVID-19 - which has impacted the hospitals and laboratories like never before, she added.

In similar vein, EY India, Healthcare-Partner Kaivaan Movdawalla said, "While the private sector stands fully committed to partner with the government as a national duty, it truly finds itself in a compelling situation to beseech the government for "differential" financial forbearance measures and to be supported well, in order to best utilise its capabilities and capacity to serve the nation in this hour of crisis."