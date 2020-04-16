STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID-19 leaves private healthcare sector in financial distress, in need of stimulus: FICCI-EY study

There is an urgent need to consider the healthcare industry's triple burden - low financial performance in pre-coronavirus state, sharp drop in out-patient footfalls and increased investments.

Published: 16th April 2020 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

A civic worker sprays disinfectant inside an ambulance after transporting a COVID19 positive patient at Poddar Hospital, in Mumbai

A civic worker sprays disinfectant inside an ambulance after transporting a COVID19 positive patient at Poddar Hospital, in Mumbai. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEWDELHI: The private healthcare sector in the country is witnessing an unprecedented slowdown due to outbreak of coronavirus in India and the resultant lockdown, according to a FICCI-EY study.

"The pandemic has caused an adverse impact on the private healthcare sector resulting in 70-80 per cent drop in footfall, test volumes and 50-70 per cent drop in revenue in last ten days of March that is expected to sustain in month of April with continued lock down," the study said.

Possible ramp up will be gradual thereafter, taking at least three quarters for return to normalcy, according to the study titled 'COVID-19 impact assessment for private healthcare sector and key financial measures recommendations for the sector'.

"With an estimated impact of Rs 14,000-24,000 crore operating losses for the quarter, the sector would need liquidity infusion, indirect and direct tax benefits, and fixed cost subsidies from the government to address the disruption," the study said.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE COVERAGE OF COVID-19

According to FICCI Health Services Committee Chair Alok Roy, the financial distress accentuated by the coronavirus lockdown has forced several standalone and small nursing homes in tier II-III cities to pull down the shutters.

He added that many others are at high risk of closing down soon since their cash flows have dried up, due to steep decline in patient footfalls, and they are facing liquidity crisis for even sustaining their staff salaries.

"The private healthcare sector in India has stood beside the government firmly to contain the virus and is deeply committed to the war against COVID-19," said FICCI President Sangita Reddy.

ALSO READ| Availability of workforce is major concern amid COVID-19 lockdown: Godrej Consumer Products

However, there is an urgent need to consider the healthcare industry's triple burden - low financial performance in pre-coronavirus state; sharp drop in out-patient footfalls, diagnostic testing, elective surgeries and international patients across the sector is impacting cash flow; and the increased investments due to COVID-19 - which has impacted the hospitals and laboratories like never before, she added.

In similar vein, EY India, Healthcare-Partner Kaivaan Movdawalla said, "While the private sector stands fully committed to partner with the government as a national duty, it truly finds itself in a compelling situation to beseech the government for "differential" financial forbearance measures and to be supported well, in order to best utilise its capabilities and capacity to serve the nation in this hour of crisis."

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
FICCI EY Coronavirus COVID 19 Private healthcare Coronavirus private healthcare
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp